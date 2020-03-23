Name: Lora Davis
School: Penn Cambria
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Softball and basketball
Parents: Ben and Chrisa Davis, of Gallitzin
Athletic achievements: In softball, won LHAC championship in my freshman and sophomore years, three-year letterwinner; in basketball, won District 6 title in 2019, three-year letterwinner.
Coach’s quote: “Lora is one of the finest defensive outfielders I’ve ever coached and I’m sure in my 13 years of coaching I’ve seen as good, but probably none better. Hopefully I get to enjoy watching her play one more season.” – Penn Cambria softball coach Jake Casale
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “Kingsman”
Favorite book or video game: “The Fault in Our Stars” by John Green
Favorite food: Aki’s chicken hibachi
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Manning, Spanish
Favorite song: “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver
Outside interests: Playing pickup with John Kochara, lifting, running, hanging out with friends.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a lion, because lions are my favorite animal and they symbolize strength.
Favorite athletic team: Golden State Warriors
Athlete most admired: Sabrina Ionescu
Most influential persons on my athletic career: My parents
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Kylie Metzger
Proudest athletic achievement: Holding the Penn Cambria record for most points in a single basketball game at 35 points.
How I got my start: I started playing softball when I was 5, with my sister, Kayla, in Ashville.
Future goal: Go to college to further my academic and athletic career playing basketball and majoring in sports management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.