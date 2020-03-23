Name: Lora Davis

School: Penn Cambria

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Softball and basketball

Parents: Ben and Chrisa Davis, of Gallitzin

Athletic achievements: In softball, won LHAC championship in my freshman and sophomore years, three-year letterwinner; in basketball, won District 6 title in 2019, three-year letterwinner.

Coach’s quote: “Lora is one of the finest defensive outfielders I’ve ever coached and I’m sure in my 13 years of coaching I’ve seen as good, but probably none better. Hopefully I get to enjoy watching her play one more season.” – Penn Cambria softball coach Jake Casale

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: “Kingsman”

Favorite book or video game: “The Fault in Our Stars” by John Green

Favorite food: Aki’s chicken hibachi

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Manning, Spanish

Favorite song: “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver

Outside interests: Playing pickup with John Kochara, lifting, running, hanging out with friends.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a lion, because lions are my favorite animal and they symbolize strength.

Favorite athletic team: Golden State Warriors

Athlete most admired: Sabrina Ionescu

Most influential persons on my athletic career: My parents

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Kylie Metzger

Proudest athletic achievement: Holding the Penn Cambria record for most points in a single basketball game at 35 points.

How I got my start: I started playing softball when I was 5, with my sister, Kayla, in Ashville.

Future goal: Go to college to further my academic and athletic career playing basketball and majoring in sports management. 

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

Tags

Recommended for you