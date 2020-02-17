Name: Liz Bopp

School: Central Cambria

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball and volleyball

Parents: Doug and Jen Bopp, of Ebensburg

Athletic achievements: In volleyball, first-team all-state in 2018 and 2019, first-team all-district 2019, school record holder for blocks; in basketball, athlete of the month through Farmers Insurance, all-tourney team for basketball for Stevens Carpet One tournament.

Coach’s quote: “Liz has had a great impact on CC athletics the past four years. She is a dedicated, hard-working athlete who has certainly made her mark. On the basketball court, she has really stepped up this year as a leader on and off the court. Her presence in the paint is a huge part of the team’s success. She knows when to score and when to set up her teammates. She also does a great job of blocking shots and rebounding. She gets our offense going with her defense.” — Central Cambria girls basketball coach Brittany Sedlock

Favorite subject: Physics

Favorite movie: “Finding Nemo”

Favorite book or video game: “Just Dance 4”

Favorite foods: Roast and potatoes

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Bell, chemistry

Favorite song: “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo

Outside interests: Hanging with friends, playing ping pong, camping and quad riding

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A giraffe because it’s tall like me.

Favorite athletic team: Duke

Athlete most admired: Tacko Fall

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Maggie Hogan (in volleyball)

Proudest athletic achievement: Making it to the final four in basketball last year and undefeated regular season for volleyball this past year.

How I got my start: My dad and brother would always take me down to the YPCC and shoot around.

Future goal: Attend a four-year college pursuing a degree in speech pathology and play volleyball collegiately.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

