Name: Liz Bopp
School: Central Cambria
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball and volleyball
Parents: Doug and Jen Bopp, of Ebensburg
Athletic achievements: In volleyball, first-team all-state in 2018 and 2019, first-team all-district 2019, school record holder for blocks; in basketball, athlete of the month through Farmers Insurance, all-tourney team for basketball for Stevens Carpet One tournament.
Coach’s quote: “Liz has had a great impact on CC athletics the past four years. She is a dedicated, hard-working athlete who has certainly made her mark. On the basketball court, she has really stepped up this year as a leader on and off the court. Her presence in the paint is a huge part of the team’s success. She knows when to score and when to set up her teammates. She also does a great job of blocking shots and rebounding. She gets our offense going with her defense.” — Central Cambria girls basketball coach Brittany Sedlock
Favorite subject: Physics
Favorite movie: “Finding Nemo”
Favorite book or video game: “Just Dance 4”
Favorite foods: Roast and potatoes
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Bell, chemistry
Favorite song: “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo
Outside interests: Hanging with friends, playing ping pong, camping and quad riding
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A giraffe because it’s tall like me.
Favorite athletic team: Duke
Athlete most admired: Tacko Fall
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Maggie Hogan (in volleyball)
Proudest athletic achievement: Making it to the final four in basketball last year and undefeated regular season for volleyball this past year.
How I got my start: My dad and brother would always take me down to the YPCC and shoot around.
Future goal: Attend a four-year college pursuing a degree in speech pathology and play volleyball collegiately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.