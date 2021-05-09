Name: Lindsay Mowry
School: Bedford
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Softball, basketball and soccer.
Parents: Wally and Ann Mowry, of Hyndman
Athletic achievements: In soccer, four-time Gazette first-team all-star, three-time Mirror first-team all-star, three-time Mirror Athlete of the Week, 2018 PIAA Class 2A champion, four-time District 5-6 champion, holds school records for most victories and shutouts; in softball, Gazette and Mirror first-team all-star.
Coach’s quote: “Lindsay is a talented player who can play anywhere on the field. She is a team leader and has developed great strengths over the years in helping other girls understand the game. When she is at shortstop, she is a force to be reckoned with and commands the field. She is a pleasure to coach and I wish her continued success in all she does.” — Bedford softball coach Kecia Blackburn
Favorite subject: Weight training
Favorite movie: “The Cat in the Hat”
Favorite book or video game: “Minecraft”
Favorite food: Rigatoni noodles with marinara sauce
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Miller, pre and AP calculus
Favorite song: “Hope You Do” by Chris Brown
Outside interests: Soccer, travel softball and hanging out with friends.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A bird so I can fly everywhere instead of walk.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Pirates.
Athlete most admired: Jennie Finch.
Most influential person on my athletic career: My pap.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Everett’s Olivia Hillegas.
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2018 PIAA Class 2A championship in soccer.
How I got my start: My parents signed me up in first grade.
Future goal: Travel the world.
– Jake Oswalt
