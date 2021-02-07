Name: Libby Kinsey

School: Ferndale

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball, volleyball, softball and cheerleading 

Parents: Gary and Kim Kinsey, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: In basketball, four-year starter, all-WestPAC 2019-20 season, team captain; in volleyball, four-year letterwinner, all-WestPAC 2020 season, all-star game, team captain; in softball, one-year starter; in cheerleading, two-year letterwinner.

Coach’s quote: “Libby is an all-around great person. She excels in the classroom and on the court. She has worked so hard over the course of her athletic career, and has played a key role in changing the culture and mindset of our program. She is a leader, who leads by example. I have had the privilege of watching her grow up, and I am so proud of the person she has become. While I will be sad to see her graduate this year, I am so excited to see what she does in the future. I know she’s going to do big things!” — Ferndale girls basketball coach Sarah Riffle

Favorite subject: Trigonometry

Favorite movie: “When the Game Stands Tall”

Favorite book or video game: “The Best of Me” by Nicholas Sparks

Favorite food: Shrimp alfredo

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): It’s really hard to pick just one from Ferndale. Any staff member there would do anything they could to help a student.

Favorite song: “How to Talk” by Lil Uzi Vert

Outside interests: Working out, hanging out with friends and listening to music

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion, because they have good leadership qualities.

Favorite athletic team: Duke

Athlete most admired: Kobe Bryant

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: My teammate Angelina Wagner. She has a really bright future.

Proudest athletic achievement: Making the game-winning basket against Johnstown Christian School on Senior Night.

How I got my start: Playing in Ferndale’s Rec League in first grade and working with Sue Pudliner to perfect my form.

Future goal: Go to college to become an athletic trainer or physician’s assistant.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you