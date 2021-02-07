Name: Libby Kinsey
School: Ferndale
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, volleyball, softball and cheerleading
Parents: Gary and Kim Kinsey, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: In basketball, four-year starter, all-WestPAC 2019-20 season, team captain; in volleyball, four-year letterwinner, all-WestPAC 2020 season, all-star game, team captain; in softball, one-year starter; in cheerleading, two-year letterwinner.
Coach’s quote: “Libby is an all-around great person. She excels in the classroom and on the court. She has worked so hard over the course of her athletic career, and has played a key role in changing the culture and mindset of our program. She is a leader, who leads by example. I have had the privilege of watching her grow up, and I am so proud of the person she has become. While I will be sad to see her graduate this year, I am so excited to see what she does in the future. I know she’s going to do big things!” — Ferndale girls basketball coach Sarah Riffle
Favorite subject: Trigonometry
Favorite movie: “When the Game Stands Tall”
Favorite book or video game: “The Best of Me” by Nicholas Sparks
Favorite food: Shrimp alfredo
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): It’s really hard to pick just one from Ferndale. Any staff member there would do anything they could to help a student.
Favorite song: “How to Talk” by Lil Uzi Vert
Outside interests: Working out, hanging out with friends and listening to music
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion, because they have good leadership qualities.
Favorite athletic team: Duke
Athlete most admired: Kobe Bryant
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: My teammate Angelina Wagner. She has a really bright future.
Proudest athletic achievement: Making the game-winning basket against Johnstown Christian School on Senior Night.
How I got my start: Playing in Ferndale’s Rec League in first grade and working with Sue Pudliner to perfect my form.
Future goal: Go to college to become an athletic trainer or physician’s assistant.
