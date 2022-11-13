Name: Lexie James

School: Windber Area

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Soccer, basketball, softball and cheerleading

Parent: Shannon Wilson, of Windber

Athletic achievements: In soccer, 2020, 2021 and 2022 WestPAC champions, 2021 and 2022 District 5 Class 1A champions, 2019 Somerset County first-team and 2020 second-team goalkeeper, 2021 Somerset County goalkeeper of the year and 2022 Memorial Highway Chevrolet Athlete of the Week; in basketball, 2021 and 2022 WestPAC champions and 2021 District 5 Class 2A champions.

Coach’s quote: “Lexie is an extremely hard-working athlete who is passionately dedicated to her craft. Lexie’s infectious personality, along with her unselfish and high-level play, makes her a great player and teammate. Lexie has definitely left her mark on our program.” – Windber girls soccer coach Paul Buza

Favorite subject: Physics

Favorite movie: “Twilight”

Favorite video game: Old-school “Super Mario Bros.”

Favorite food: Chicken wraps

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. McClain, trigonometry/statistics

Favorite song: “Thought You Should Know” by Morgan Wallen

Favorite app on your phone: Netflix

Outside interest: Lifting

If you were an animal, what would you be and why?: A bird because they can fly

Favorite athletic team: Philadelphia Eagles

Athlete most admired: Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper

Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom, Shannon

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Everett graduate and St. Francis basketball guard Kaitlyn Maxwell

Proudest athletic achievement: Going undefeated during the 2022 regular season in soccer

How I got my start: My mother influenced me to try out during AYSO when I was 5.

Future goal: To play soccer at the college level while getting my nursing degree.

Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you