Name: Lexie James
School: Windber Area
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Soccer, basketball, softball and cheerleading
Parent: Shannon Wilson, of Windber
Athletic achievements: In soccer, 2020, 2021 and 2022 WestPAC champions, 2021 and 2022 District 5 Class 1A champions, 2019 Somerset County first-team and 2020 second-team goalkeeper, 2021 Somerset County goalkeeper of the year and 2022 Memorial Highway Chevrolet Athlete of the Week; in basketball, 2021 and 2022 WestPAC champions and 2021 District 5 Class 2A champions.
Coach’s quote: “Lexie is an extremely hard-working athlete who is passionately dedicated to her craft. Lexie’s infectious personality, along with her unselfish and high-level play, makes her a great player and teammate. Lexie has definitely left her mark on our program.” – Windber girls soccer coach Paul Buza
Favorite subject: Physics
Favorite movie: “Twilight”
Favorite video game: Old-school “Super Mario Bros.”
Favorite food: Chicken wraps
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. McClain, trigonometry/statistics
Favorite song: “Thought You Should Know” by Morgan Wallen
Favorite app on your phone: Netflix
Outside interest: Lifting
If you were an animal, what would you be and why?: A bird because they can fly
Favorite athletic team: Philadelphia Eagles
Athlete most admired: Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper
Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom, Shannon
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Everett graduate and St. Francis basketball guard Kaitlyn Maxwell
Proudest athletic achievement: Going undefeated during the 2022 regular season in soccer
How I got my start: My mother influenced me to try out during AYSO when I was 5.
Future goal: To play soccer at the college level while getting my nursing degree.
– Jake Oswalt
