Lexi Yanosky

Berlin Brothersvalley senior Lexi Yanosky is the Female Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.

Name: Lexi Yanosky

School: Berlin Brothersvalley

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball, volleyball, track and field

Parent: Mark Yanosky, of Berlin

Athletic achievements: In basketball, 2019 girls PIAA Class A champion, three-time District 5 champion, two-time WestPAC champion, honorable mention all-county, four-year letterman; in volleyball, advanced to PIAA championship as a junior and to the PIAA semifinals as a freshman and senior, four-year District 5 champion, two-time WestPAC champion, second team all-county, three-year letterman; in track and field, District 5 javelin champion, four-year letterman; in cross country, two-year letterman.

Coach’s quote: “Lexi is a joy to coach. She has overcome a lot in her life over many years, which is what makes her the tenacious, determined player she is today. She is a true competitor who puts her whole heart into each practice and game. I am proud to be her coach and thankful for the huge impact she has made on our basketball program.” — Berlin Brothersvalley girls basketball coach Rachel Prosser

Favorite subject: Statistics

Favorite movie: “Hoovey”

Favorite book or video game: “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng

Favorite food: Chicken salad

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Bench, art

Favorite song: “Power” by Kanye West

Outside interests: Go to the gym and work at Pizza Hut

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Monkey, because they have human-like qualities

Favorite athletic team: Golden State Warriors

Athlete most admired: Stephen Curry

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Malia Magestro

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning a state championship in basketball.

How I got my start: Playing basketball at the playground with my dad and brothers since I was about 7.

Future goal: Attend college majoring in criminal justice with the hopes of playing collegiate basketball and/or track and field.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

Tags

Recommended for you