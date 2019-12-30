Name: Lexi Yanosky
School: Berlin Brothersvalley
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, volleyball, track and field
Parent: Mark Yanosky, of Berlin
Athletic achievements: In basketball, 2019 girls PIAA Class A champion, three-time District 5 champion, two-time WestPAC champion, honorable mention all-county, four-year letterman; in volleyball, advanced to PIAA championship as a junior and to the PIAA semifinals as a freshman and senior, four-year District 5 champion, two-time WestPAC champion, second team all-county, three-year letterman; in track and field, District 5 javelin champion, four-year letterman; in cross country, two-year letterman.
Coach’s quote: “Lexi is a joy to coach. She has overcome a lot in her life over many years, which is what makes her the tenacious, determined player she is today. She is a true competitor who puts her whole heart into each practice and game. I am proud to be her coach and thankful for the huge impact she has made on our basketball program.” — Berlin Brothersvalley girls basketball coach Rachel Prosser
Favorite subject: Statistics
Favorite movie: “Hoovey”
Favorite book or video game: “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng
Favorite food: Chicken salad
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Bench, art
Favorite song: “Power” by Kanye West
Outside interests: Go to the gym and work at Pizza Hut
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Monkey, because they have human-like qualities
Favorite athletic team: Golden State Warriors
Athlete most admired: Stephen Curry
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Malia Magestro
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning a state championship in basketball.
How I got my start: Playing basketball at the playground with my dad and brothers since I was about 7.
Future goal: Attend college majoring in criminal justice with the hopes of playing collegiate basketball and/or track and field.
