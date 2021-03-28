Name: Lexi Martin
School: Bishop McCort Catholic
Age: 17
Grade: 11
Sport: Basketball
Parents: Bill and Kim Martin, of Homer City
Athletic achievements: Starting varsity my freshman year and was team’s leading scorer during 2021 season.
Coach’s quote: “Lexi is an outstanding young lady on and off the court. Her desire to compete pushes her to the next level. She is a team-oriented player. With Lexi on the floor she becomes a calming force. The team looks to Lexi for leadership. I believe the best is yet to come for Lexi.” – Bishop McCort girls basketball coach John Hahn
Favorite subject: Art
Favorite movie: “The Notebook”
Favorite book or video game: “The Land of Stories” by Chris Colfer
Favorite food: Wings
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Newcomer (health and wellness)
Favorite song: All songs by Post Malone
Outside interests: Camping, fishing and kayaking
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah because they are fast.
Favorite athletic team: Golden State Warriors
Athlete most admired: My sister, Mikayla
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Bill
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Alli Campbell, Penn State basketball guard
Proudest athletic achievement: Being a starter for varsity my freshman year.
How I got my start: My parents pushing me to be the best I can be at the thing I love most.
Future goal: To win District 6 and the state championship my senior year.
