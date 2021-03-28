Name: Lexi Martin

School: Bishop McCort Catholic

Age: 17

Grade: 11

Sport: Basketball

Parents: Bill and Kim Martin, of Homer City

Athletic achievements: Starting varsity my freshman year and was team’s leading scorer during 2021 season.

Coach’s quote: “Lexi is an outstanding young lady on and off the court. Her desire to compete pushes her to the next level. She is a team-oriented player. With Lexi on the floor she becomes a calming force. The team looks to Lexi for leadership. I believe the best is yet to come for Lexi.” – Bishop McCort girls basketball coach John Hahn

Favorite subject: Art

Favorite movie: “The Notebook”

Favorite book or video game: “The Land of Stories” by Chris Colfer

Favorite food: Wings

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Newcomer (health and wellness)

Favorite song: All songs by Post Malone

Outside interests: Camping, fishing and kayaking

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah because they are fast.

Favorite athletic team: Golden State Warriors

Athlete most admired: My sister, Mikayla

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Bill

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Alli Campbell, Penn State basketball guard

Proudest athletic achievement: Being a starter for varsity my freshman year.

How I got my start: My parents pushing me to be the best I can be at the thing I love most.

Future goal: To win District 6 and the state championship my senior year.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

