Name: Lexi Griak
School: Cambria Heights
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Softball
Parents: Jason and Missy Griak, of Hastings
Athletic achievements: Getting selected to the 2022 Indiana Gazette and District 6 all-star teams.
Coach’s quote: “Lexi has been one of our team leaders, on and off the field, for the past two seasons. A lot of our team’s success has been because of Lexi’s dedication and commitment to our program.”
– Cambria Heights softball coach Drew Thomas
Favorite subjects: Anatomy and physiology
Favorite movie: “The Last Song”
Favorite book: “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
Favorite food: Chicken salad
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Miss Toth, anatomy and physiology
Favorite song: “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen
Favorite app on your phone: Candy Crush
Outside interests: Riding ATVs and spending time with my friends and boyfriend.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would want to be a lion because they are more of a leader and not a follower. I consider myself a leader.
Favorite athletic team: Texas Longhorns
Athlete most admired: Former United States Olympic right-handed pitcher Jennie Finch
Most influential person on my athletic career: My parents
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central Cambria senior and Notre Dame softball signee Kami Kamzik
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2022 Heritage Conference title and 2021 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and District 6 crowns.
How I got my start: Started playing tee-ball real young and never gave up.
Future goal: To become a nurse.
