Name: Lexi Griak

School: Cambria Heights

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sport: Softball

Parents: Jason and Missy Griak, of Hastings

Athletic achievements: Getting selected to the 2022 Indiana Gazette and District 6 all-star teams.

Coach’s quote: “Lexi has been one of our team leaders, on and off the field, for the past two seasons. A lot of our team’s success has been because of Lexi’s dedication and commitment to our program.”

– Cambria Heights softball coach Drew Thomas

Favorite subjects: Anatomy and physiology

Favorite movie: “The Last Song”

Favorite book: “Verity” by Colleen Hoover

Favorite food: Chicken salad

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Miss Toth, anatomy and physiology

Favorite song: “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen

Favorite app on your phone: Candy Crush

Outside interests: Riding ATVs and spending time with my friends and boyfriend.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would want to be a lion because they are more of a leader and not a follower. I consider myself a leader.

Favorite athletic team: Texas Longhorns

Athlete most admired: Former United States Olympic right-handed pitcher Jennie Finch

Most influential person on my athletic career: My parents

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Central Cambria senior and Notre Dame softball signee Kami Kamzik

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2022 Heritage Conference title and 2021 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and District 6 crowns.

How I got my start: Started playing tee-ball real young and never gave up.

Future goal: To become a nurse.

Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

