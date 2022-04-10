Name: Leah Shackley
School: Bedford
Age: 15
Grade: 10
Sport: Swimming
Parents: Tom and Jessica Shackley, of Bedford
Athletic achievements: Olympic team trials, 2022 PIAA Class 2A record-holder and champion in the 100-yard backstroke, 2022 PIAA Class 2A champion in the 100 butterfly, first female athlete to win an individual gold medal in Bedford County and two national titles for the 100 and 200 backstroke.
Coach’s quote: “The past months’ successes have been simply a continuation of the incredible work Leah puts into her craft every single day. From swimming to lifting to diet and to rest, Leah is that rare person who understands what it will take to achieve her goals.” – Blair Regional YMCA aquatics director Tom Grassadonia
Favorite subject: World Cultures
Favorite movie: “Legally Blonde”
Favorite book: “The Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger
Favorite food: My dad’s homefries
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Karen Bibble, math.
Favorite song: “Seven Wonders” by Fleetwood Mac
Outside interest: Botany (science of plants)
Favorite athletic team: Blair Regional Tiger Sharks
Athlete most admired: Westmont Hilltop senior and Greater Johnstown YMCA swimmer Elijah Innis
Most influential person on my athletic career: My coach Tom Grassadonia
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Regan Smith, who is the world record holder in the 200-meter backstroke and was the bronze medalist in the 100 backstroke at the 2020 Olympics.
Proudest athletic achievement: Qualifying for the Olympic trials at age 14.
How I got my start: At the Cumberland, Maryland, YMCA
Future goal: International competitive swimming.
- Jake Oswalt
