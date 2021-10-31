Name: Leah Burggraf
School: Central Cambria
Age:17
Grade: 12
Sports: Volleyball and track and field
Parents: Michael and Patricia Burggraf, of Ebensburg
Athletic achievements: In volleyball, going over 1,000 career assists this season and advancing to the AAU national tournament with Ridgetop Volleyball Club in 2021.
Coach's quote: "Leah has been a great asset to the Central Cambria volleyball program and her passion for the sport shows every time she plays. I have only known her a short time, but I'm honored to have been a small part of this incredible achievement for her and the program. She leads the team with encouragement and pride while on and off the court. This accomplishment shows not only her skill level, but the skills of this team as a whole." – Central Cambria volleyball coach Alicia Huber
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite movie: "The Little Mermaid"
Favorite book or video game: "Minecraft"
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Timothy Miller, accounting. He is always so positive and will do anything to help me succeed in school.
Favorite song: "Love Someone" by Lukas Graham
Outside interests: Playing Spikeball with my neighbors and traveling to Disney with my family.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dolphin so I could swim around the ocean and see things no one can ever see.
Favorite athletic team: My Ridgetop 17-Under Premier travel volleyball team
Athlete most admired: Penn State setter Gabby Blossom
Most influential person on my athletic career: Central Cambria graduate and Mount Aloysius right-side hitter Kiersten Szpala
Most impressive athletes that you have competed against: Chestnut Ridge junior Belle Bosch and Bedford senior Natalie Lippincott
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the 2019 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference volleyball title as a sophomore.
How I got my start: Growing up, my mom and dad would always get together on Tuesdays and play volleyball at Revloc Park with family and friends. I knew from that moment I wanted to be a volleyball player.
Future goal: I want to attend Duquesne University for forensic science and law.
