Name: Lauren Shaffer
School: Portage Area
Age:17
Grade: 12
Sports:Cross country, basketball, softball and track and field
Parents:Phillip and Jennifer Shaffer, of Portage
Athletic achievements: Five-time state medalist, six-time District 6 champion, 2018 all-state cross country team and 2019 and 2020 cross country all-area Runner of the Year. In cross country, 2018 PIAA runner-up and 2019 and 2020 District 6 champion; in basketball, member of 2019-20 WestPAC and District 6 Class 5A championship team; in track and field, 2019 PIAA sixth-place medal in 400 meters, 2019 District 6 champion in 100, 2021 PIAA bronze medal in 1600, fifth-place medal in 400 and seventh-place medal in 800, 2021 District 6 champion in 400 and 1600 and member of 2021 WestPAC and West Central Coaches Invitational championship team.
Coach's quote: “Lauren is so naturally gifted, however, her classic growth-mindset sets her apart. Both academically and athletically, she never settles and works her tail off to refine her talents. Lauren is a role model, a leader and a special young woman from an upstanding family who we’re so proud to call a Lady Mustang.” – Portage cross country and girls basketball coach Lance Hudak
Favorite subject: Biology/anatomy and physiology
Favorite movie: "Dirty Dancing"
Favorite book or video game: Harry Potter series
Favorite food: Swiss steak
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Lutz, calculus
Favorite song: "Traitor" by Olivia Rodrigo
Outside interests: Baking, walking dogs and going out to eat with friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a bird so I could fly anywhere.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Pirates
Athlete most admired: Josh Harrison
Most influential person on my athletic career: My parents
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Melissa Riggins, a Shady Side Academy graduate and freshman on the Georgetown soccer and track and field teams
Proudest athletic achievement: Placing second at the PIAA cross country meet my freshman year.
How I got my start: Bunny dash 5k in Portage and Mountain Top Track Club
Future goal: Attend college and continue my running career.
