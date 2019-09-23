Name: Lauren Shaffer
School: Portage
Age: 15
Grade: 10
Sports: Cross country, track and field, basketball and softball
Parents: Phillip and Jennifer Shaffer, of Portage
Athletic achievements: In cross country, District 6 runner-up in 2018, PIAA runner-up in Class A in 2018; in track, District 6 Class AA 100-meter champion in 2019, 200-meter District 6 runner-up in 2019, 400-meter District 6 runner-up in 2019, PIAA Class AA 400-meter sixth-place finish in 2019
Coach’s quote: “Lauren is a special young woman who exhibits a classic growth mindset both athletically and academically. Albeit cross country, basketball, softball, track or in the classroom, an exceptional student-athlete who understands that success doesn’t come about on talent alone. Through hard work and by challenging herself daily, Lauren continues to excel at the highest of levels in all she pursues. All the while carrying herself with a humility and kindness that is second-to-none. Portage is proud of Lauren and she truly deserves this and all accolades she receives.” — Portage cross country coach Lance Hudak
Favorite subject: Biology
Favorite movie: “Dirty Dancing”
Favorite book: “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”
Favorite food: Swiss steak
Favorite teacher: Mr. Burkett (civics and government)
Favorite song: “Somebody to Love” by Queen
Outside interests: Baking and spending time with friends
If you were an animal what would you be and why: I would want to be a cheetah because of their coat and speed.
Favorite athletic team: Pitt football
Athlete most admired: Josh Harrison
Most influential persons: My parents
Most impressive athlete competed against: Class A cross country state champion, Isabel Sager
Proudest athletic achievement: Placing second at the cross country state championships.
How I got my start: I started running the local 5Ks in Portage.
Future goal: To play a sport in college.
