Name: Lauren Mock
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Swimming and soccer
Parents: Vince and Jen Mock, of Westmont
Athletic achievements: In swimming, 2020 and 2021 District 6 champion in the 200-yard freestyle, four-time district qualifier, two-time state qualifier, Central Western Allegheny Aqua Conference first-team selection in 2018, 2019 and 2020, three-time Female Swimmer of the Year at Westmont, 2020-21 captain, 10-time district and five-time state qualifier in YMCA swimming; in soccer, four-year varsity starter, 2020 captain, 2020 District 6 Class 2A runners-up
Coach’s quote: “Lauren challenges herself every day to be the hardest-working swimmer in the pool every day. Her dedication to our team not only shows in her success in the pool, but she also inspires other swimmers to be as dedicated to our team as much as she is. Messiah University is getting an outstanding athlete that is not only going to better their team, but also their school, too.” – Westmont Hilltop swimming coach Jay Hicks
Favorite subject: English
Favorite movie: “It’s A Wonderful Life”
Favorite book or video game: “Unbroken” by Laura Hillenbrand
Favorite food: Mashed potatoes
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Dr. Cordek (AP biology)
Favorite song: “Georgia” by Vance Joy
Outside interests: Reading, writing, boating, wakeboarding, photography and playing with my dog
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a bird, because I want to fly.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: Missy Franklin
Most influential person on my athletic career: Greater Johnstown YMCA coach Glenn Giles
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Paige Hetrick, currently swims for University of Louisville
Proudest athletic achievement: Qualifying for PIAA swimming championships two years in a row
How I got my start: I started taking swim lessons when I was 3, and I joined the swim team three years later and loved it.
Future goal: Earn a bachelor’s degree from Messiah University while also swimming for their team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.