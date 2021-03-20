Name: Lauren Mock

School: Westmont Hilltop

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Swimming and soccer

Parents: Vince and Jen Mock, of Westmont

Athletic achievements: In swimming, 2020 and 2021 District 6 champion in the 200-yard freestyle, four-time district qualifier, two-time state qualifier, Central Western Allegheny Aqua Conference first-team selection in 2018, 2019 and 2020, three-time Female Swimmer of the Year at Westmont, 2020-21 captain, 10-time district and five-time state qualifier in YMCA swimming; in soccer, four-year varsity starter, 2020 captain, 2020 District 6 Class 2A runners-up

Coach’s quote: “Lauren challenges herself every day to be the hardest-working swimmer in the pool every day. Her dedication to our team not only shows in her success in the pool, but she also inspires other swimmers to be as dedicated to our team as much as she is. Messiah University is getting an outstanding athlete that is not only going to better their team, but also their school, too.” – Westmont Hilltop swimming coach Jay Hicks

Favorite subject: English

Favorite movie: “It’s A Wonderful Life”

Favorite book or video game: “Unbroken” by Laura Hillenbrand

Favorite food: Mashed potatoes

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Dr. Cordek (AP biology)

Favorite song: “Georgia” by Vance Joy

Outside interests: Reading, writing, boating, wakeboarding, photography and playing with my dog

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a bird, because I want to fly.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Athlete most admired: Missy Franklin

Most influential person on my athletic career: Greater Johnstown YMCA coach Glenn Giles

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Paige Hetrick, currently swims for University of Louisville

Proudest athletic achievement: Qualifying for PIAA swimming championships two years in a row

How I got my start: I started taking swim lessons when I was 3, and I joined the swim team three years later and loved it.

Future goal: Earn a bachelor’s degree from Messiah University while also swimming for their team.

