Name: Lauren Lavis

School: Westmont Hilltop

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Volleyball and basketball

Parents: Thomas and Kimberly Lavis, of Westmont

Athletic achievements: Three-year letterwinner in volleyball, four-year letterwinner in basketball

Coach’s quote: “Lauren is a leader and role model to the entire team, both athletically and academically. She came back from a knee injury stronger than ever and dominates in the front row. She has led the team in kills and blocks in a majority of the matches this season. She is always pushing herself to be the best she can be and encourages her teammates to do the same.” — Westmont Hilltop volleyball coach Denise Nairn

Favorite subject: Science

Favorite movie: “The Notebook”

Favorite book or video game: “Everybody Always” by Bob Goff

Favorite food: Ice cream

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Wolford (mathematics)

Favorite song: “Sweater Weather” by The Neighbourhood

Outside interests: Spending time with friends, swimming, Younglife, working out and listening to music

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a dolphin because they are very intelligent and work well with others.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Kobe Bryant

Most influential person on my athletic career: Patrick Gruss, AAU basketball coach

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Teresa Haigh

Proudest athletic achievement: Recovering from my MPFL tear sophomore year and returning to play the sports I love.

How I got my start: I attended high school games when I was younger and really enjoyed watching them, so I tried out for the junior high volleyball team in seventh grade.

Future goal: Go to college and become a physician assistant.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

Tags

Recommended for you