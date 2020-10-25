Name: Lauren Lavis
School: Westmont Hilltop
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Volleyball and basketball
Parents: Thomas and Kimberly Lavis, of Westmont
Athletic achievements: Three-year letterwinner in volleyball, four-year letterwinner in basketball
Coach’s quote: “Lauren is a leader and role model to the entire team, both athletically and academically. She came back from a knee injury stronger than ever and dominates in the front row. She has led the team in kills and blocks in a majority of the matches this season. She is always pushing herself to be the best she can be and encourages her teammates to do the same.” — Westmont Hilltop volleyball coach Denise Nairn
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite movie: “The Notebook”
Favorite book or video game: “Everybody Always” by Bob Goff
Favorite food: Ice cream
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Wolford (mathematics)
Favorite song: “Sweater Weather” by The Neighbourhood
Outside interests: Spending time with friends, swimming, Younglife, working out and listening to music
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a dolphin because they are very intelligent and work well with others.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Kobe Bryant
Most influential person on my athletic career: Patrick Gruss, AAU basketball coach
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Teresa Haigh
Proudest athletic achievement: Recovering from my MPFL tear sophomore year and returning to play the sports I love.
How I got my start: I attended high school games when I was younger and really enjoyed watching them, so I tried out for the junior high volleyball team in seventh grade.
Future goal: Go to college and become a physician assistant.
