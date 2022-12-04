Name: Laikyn Roman
School: Richland
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Volleyball, basketball and softball
Parents: Tom and Jodi Roman, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: In volleyball, selected to Johnstown Area vs. Somerset Area match, recorded over 1,000 career assists, 2022 District 6 Class 2A first-team setter and 2022 all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection.
Coaches’ quotes: “Laikyn Roman is a true leader on and off the court. She has a special way of connecting with her teammates and inspiring everyone she is around to put their best efforts into the game. She is the type of person who leads purely by example. There isn’t a challenge she would shy away from and that is what makes her so invaluable to her teammates, coaches and community. To say the sky is the limit with her is a misunderstanding to who she is. There is no such thing as limits for her.” – Richland girls basketball coach Paul Johnson
“Laikyn was a great leader her senior year and was chosen by her team to take the role of captain. She was challenged with having a dual role on the team this season as not only a setter, but being an opposite hitter for the first time. She embraced both roles, she excelled as a setter and was an impact player as a hitter. Laikyn earned two big milestones in her senior year with getting over 1,000 assists and 200 career service aces. She was also chosen for the District 6 first team and was chosen to be on the Johnstown Area all-star team. As the captain of the team, she worked with the younger players on the team and pushed them to play their best.” – Richland volleyball coach Dave Livingston
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “Project X”
Favorite food: Spaghetti
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Miss Cook, composition
Favorite song: “Feel No Ways” by Drake
Favorite app on your phone: TikTok
Favorite athletic team: University of North Carolina basketball
Most influential person on my athletic career: My older sister, Logan Roman
Most impressive athlete that you competed against: Somerset senior Gracie Bowers
Proudest athletic achievement: Making the District 6 Class 2A first team
How I got my start: My parents
Future goal: Go to college and have a successful future.
– Jake Oswalt
