Name: Kylie Burket
School: Central Cambria
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Softball
Parents: Brian and Veronica Burket, of Mineral Point
Athletic achievements: Four-year letterman, four-year varsity starting pitcher, captain of the softball team, travel tournament MVP, Phantoms MVP
Coach’s quote: “Kylie is a great student-athlete to represent Central Cambria. She knows how to encourage her teammates and is sure to put in the work where work is needed. She is always finding ways to be successful and has a very bright future ahead of her after graduation.” — Central Cambria softball coach Megan James
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite movie: “She’s the Man”
Favorite book or video game: “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss
Favorite food: Lasagna
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Mazzarella, biology and anatomy
Favorite song: “Love Myself” by Olivia O’Brien
Outside interests: Aside from softball, I enjoy painting and just hanging out with my friends and family.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: The clouded leopard. They were declared extinct in 2013, but one was recently spotted in Taiwan. Just shows that they are resilient and always come back fighting.
Favorite athletic team: University of Alabama softball
Athlete most admired: Jackie Traina
Most influential person of my athletic career: My mom, she was always pushing me to be the best I could on and off the field. She constantly believed in me even when I didn’t believe in myself.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Emma Simmons from Bishop Carroll
Proudest athletic achievement: 12 home runs with five high school career home runs.
How I got my start: From the moment I was born, softball and baseball have been in my life. Almost everyone in my family has been a part of these sports for as long as they can remember, so it was natural for me to be on the field from the moment I was able to walk. I was on my first official team when I was 8 years old and I’ve been playing ever since.
Future goal: I’m going to further my education at Pitt-Johnstown to become a registered nurse and hopefully advance on from that to eventually become a nurse anesthetist.
