Name: Kylie Ashbrook

School: Windber

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Soccer and basketball

Parents: Michael and Valerie Ashbrook, of Windber

Athletic achievements: In soccer, four-year letterwinner, 2017 Somerset County seoond-team defense, three-time Somerset County first-team defense, two-time WestPAC all-conference team, two-time WestPAC Champion, two-time District 5 champion; In basketball, two-time letterwinner, two-time WestPAC champion, one-time District 5 champion.

Favorite subjects: Anatomy and physiology

Coach’s quote: “Kylie has been a complete joy to coach. She is well liked by all who have the privilege to know her. She is extremely talented and smart. She has proven to be a great leader both on and off the pitch. She will be missed by all involved with this program, and I wish her the best of luck in the future.” — Windber girls soccer coach B. Paul Buza

Favorite movie: “The Blind Side”

Favorite book or video game: “Looking for Alaska” by John Green

Favorite food: Grilled chicken salad

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. James (physics)

Favorite song: “Way Out” by Jack Harlow featuring Big Sean

Outside Interests: Boating at Raystown Lake and traveling

If you were an animal, what would you be and why?: A bird, I could go and do whatever I want, whenever I want.

Favorite athletic team: Toronto Maple Leafs

Athlete most admired: Kelley O’Hara

Most influential people on my athletic career: B. Paul Buza, Scott Leitenberger and Scott Bowden

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Kaitlyn Maxwell, of Everett

Proudest athletic moment: Winning back-to-back District 5 championships in soccer

How I got my start: My parents putting me into an AYSO league when I was 5.

Future goal: Attend college for a degree in the medical field while continuing my soccer career

