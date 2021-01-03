Name: Kylie Ashbrook
School: Windber
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Soccer and basketball
Parents: Michael and Valerie Ashbrook, of Windber
Athletic achievements: In soccer, four-year letterwinner, 2017 Somerset County seoond-team defense, three-time Somerset County first-team defense, two-time WestPAC all-conference team, two-time WestPAC Champion, two-time District 5 champion; In basketball, two-time letterwinner, two-time WestPAC champion, one-time District 5 champion.
Favorite subjects: Anatomy and physiology
Coach’s quote: “Kylie has been a complete joy to coach. She is well liked by all who have the privilege to know her. She is extremely talented and smart. She has proven to be a great leader both on and off the pitch. She will be missed by all involved with this program, and I wish her the best of luck in the future.” — Windber girls soccer coach B. Paul Buza
Favorite movie: “The Blind Side”
Favorite book or video game: “Looking for Alaska” by John Green
Favorite food: Grilled chicken salad
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. James (physics)
Favorite song: “Way Out” by Jack Harlow featuring Big Sean
Outside Interests: Boating at Raystown Lake and traveling
If you were an animal, what would you be and why?: A bird, I could go and do whatever I want, whenever I want.
Favorite athletic team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Athlete most admired: Kelley O’Hara
Most influential people on my athletic career: B. Paul Buza, Scott Leitenberger and Scott Bowden
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Kaitlyn Maxwell, of Everett
Proudest athletic moment: Winning back-to-back District 5 championships in soccer
How I got my start: My parents putting me into an AYSO league when I was 5.
Future goal: Attend college for a degree in the medical field while continuing my soccer career
