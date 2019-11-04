Name: Kiera Booth
School: Berlin Brothersvalley
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Volleyball and basketball
Parents: Shane and Lisa Booth, of Berlin
Athletic achievements: 2018-19 Class A Player of the Year in basketball; two-time all-state, three-time all county, Somerset County MVP
Coach’s quote: “The very first time I saw Kiera step onto a volleyball court in our 12 and under program for Junior Olympic volleyball I knew she possessed that athleticism to be a special volleyball player. To her credit, she was never willing to rest on that athleticism and has worked hard to develop her skills to become an outstanding volleyball player. I enjoy watching her play because she sees things and understands concepts of the games that most girls don’t. Her growth has really culminated this year as she has taken on the role of the vocal leader of her team.” - Berlin Brothersvalley volleyball coach Corey Will
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite movies: “The Fast and Furious” series
Favorite book: “The Glass Castle” by Leon Melin
Favorite food: Mashed potatoes
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Cooper, chemistry
Favorite song: “All Summer Long” by Kid Rock
Outside interests: Going to the lake
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Chameleon, because I like how they can change colors.
Favorite athletic team: West Virginia
Athlete most admired: Haleigh Washington
Most influential person on my athletic career: My brother, Cole
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Alli Campbell from Bellwood Antis
Proudest athletic achievement: Being named an AAU All-American
How I got my start: Playing Highlands club volleyball before junior high
Future goal: Graduate college with a career I enjoy.
