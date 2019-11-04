Berlin v. Sewickley Academy.jpg

Berlin’s Kiera Booth, left, waves for a pass while being covered inside the key by Sewickley Academy’s Kendall Lightcap, during a PIAA Class A state quarterfinal game at Hempfield High School in Greensburg, PA., Saturday, Mar.16, 2019.

 By John Rucosky
Name: Kiera Booth

School: Berlin Brothersvalley

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Volleyball and basketball

Parents: Shane and Lisa Booth, of Berlin

Athletic achievements: 2018-19 Class A Player of the Year in basketball; two-time all-state, three-time all county, Somerset County MVP

Coach’s quote: “The very first time I saw Kiera step onto a volleyball court in our 12 and under program for Junior Olympic volleyball I knew she possessed that athleticism to be a special volleyball player. To her credit, she was never willing to rest on that athleticism and has worked hard to develop her skills to become an outstanding volleyball player. I enjoy watching her play because she sees things and understands concepts of the games that most girls don’t. Her growth has really culminated this year as she has taken on the role of the vocal leader of her team.” - Berlin Brothersvalley volleyball coach Corey Will

Favorite subject: Science

Favorite movies: “The Fast and Furious” series

Favorite book: “The Glass Castle” by Leon Melin

Favorite food: Mashed potatoes

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Cooper, chemistry

Favorite song: “All Summer Long” by Kid Rock

Outside interests: Going to the lake

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Chameleon, because I like how they can change colors.

Favorite athletic team: West Virginia

Athlete most admired: Haleigh Washington

Most influential person on my athletic career: My brother, Cole

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Alli Campbell from Bellwood Antis

Proudest athletic achievement: Being named an AAU All-American

How I got my start: Playing Highlands club volleyball before junior high

Future goal: Graduate college with a career I enjoy.  

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

