Forest Hills senior Kenzie Colosimo is the Female Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. 

Name: Kenzie Colosimo

School: Forest Hills

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Volleyball and track and field

Parents: Tim and Shannon Colosimo, of Summerhill

Athletic achievements: Three-year letterwinner in volleyball, reaching 1,000 career assists my junior year and an honorable mention for the all-district volleyball team in 2019; three-year letterwinner in track.

Coach’s quote: “Kenzie is an outstanding young woman both on and off the court. She excels at both volleyball and academics. Kenzie has pushed herself to become one of, if not the best setter in our area. Kenzie is a great athlete to coach.” — Forest Hills volleyball coach Cassie Layman

Favorite subject: Biology

Favorite movie: “Hocus Pocus”

Favorite book or video game: “Fortnite”

Favorite food: Mashed potatoes

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Krise (math)

Favorite song: “Chasin’ You” by Morgan Wallen

Outside interests: Spending time with my friends and family, baking and travel volleyball

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: If I were an animal, I would be a dolphin because they are intelligent and extremely social.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Athlete most admired: Kayla Lund, Pitt volleyball

Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom, she has been a great coach and supporter all throughout my athletic career.

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Lydia Mock, Chestnut Ridge graduate

Proudest athletic achievement: Reaching 1,000 assists my junior year.

How I got my start: I started playing in sixth grade for a travel team and then tried out for our middle school team in seventh grade.

Future goal: My future goal is to attend college and major in biology/pre-med and then continue into medical school. I would also love to continue my volleyball career into college.

