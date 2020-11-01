Name: Kenzie Colosimo
School: Forest Hills
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Volleyball and track and field
Parents: Tim and Shannon Colosimo, of Summerhill
Athletic achievements: Three-year letterwinner in volleyball, reaching 1,000 career assists my junior year and an honorable mention for the all-district volleyball team in 2019; three-year letterwinner in track.
Coach’s quote: “Kenzie is an outstanding young woman both on and off the court. She excels at both volleyball and academics. Kenzie has pushed herself to become one of, if not the best setter in our area. Kenzie is a great athlete to coach.” — Forest Hills volleyball coach Cassie Layman
Favorite subject: Biology
Favorite movie: “Hocus Pocus”
Favorite book or video game: “Fortnite”
Favorite food: Mashed potatoes
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Krise (math)
Favorite song: “Chasin’ You” by Morgan Wallen
Outside interests: Spending time with my friends and family, baking and travel volleyball
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: If I were an animal, I would be a dolphin because they are intelligent and extremely social.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: Kayla Lund, Pitt volleyball
Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom, she has been a great coach and supporter all throughout my athletic career.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Lydia Mock, Chestnut Ridge graduate
Proudest athletic achievement: Reaching 1,000 assists my junior year.
How I got my start: I started playing in sixth grade for a travel team and then tried out for our middle school team in seventh grade.
Future goal: My future goal is to attend college and major in biology/pre-med and then continue into medical school. I would also love to continue my volleyball career into college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.