Name: Kendall Conrad
School: Cambria Heights
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Volleyball
Parents: Dave and Karen Conrad, of Carrolltown
Athletic achievements: In volleyball, 2021 Pennsylvania MaxPreps/AVCA Player of the Week for Oct. 4-10, Altoona Mirror Athlete of the week, 2021 District 6 Class 2A first team and 2021 all-Heritage Conference selection.
Coach’s quote: “Kendall loves volleyball. I’m glad I had the opportunity to be her coach. She works hard on and off the volleyball court. Kendall is very competitive, but also loves to have fun. She worked hard in the offseason to become a leader. She was a very dominant outside hitter for us this fall. We’re going to miss her next year. She’s talented in many areas beyond volleyball and it’s going to be fun to see what she accomplishes after graduation.” – Cambria Heights volleyball coach Doug Farabaugh
Favorite subject: Art
Favorite movie: “Aquamarine”
Favorite book or video game: “The Hunger Games”
Favorite food: Sweet potato fries with ranch
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Albright, reading
Favorite song: “Sedona” by Houndmouth
Outside interests: Photography and cinematography
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a dolphin, because I love the ocean and beach.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State
Athlete most admired: Penn State senior middle hitter Kaitlyn Hord
Most influential person on my athletic career: Mike Kraft
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Bedford senior Natalie Lippincott
Proudest athletic achievement: Being named 2021 Pennsylvania MaxPreps/AVCA Player of the Week for Oct. 4-10.
How I got my start: My older sister and family all played volleyball, and I just grew up playing in my backyard.
Future goal: My goal is to commit to my college in mind to continue to play volleyball. I also plan on majoring in communications/digital media.
– Jake Oswalt
