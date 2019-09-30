Name: Kendall Barron
School: Richland
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Soccer, track and cheerleading
Parents: Troy and Carrie Barron, of Richland
Athletic achievements: Four-year starter in soccer, three-year letterman in track, four-year letterman in soccer, two-year captain of the soccer team, two-year letterman in cheerleading, placed second at nationals for cheerleading, reached District 6 playoffs in soccer, three-time runner at the District 6 track meet.
Coach’s quotes: “Kendall is a two-year captain and four-year letterwinner. She’s a hard worker and a joy to watch. She is a leader on and off the pitch, and always willing to help the new players. We’re definitely going to miss her next year.” — Richland girls’ soccer coach John Facci
“Kendall Barron has been a member of our girls varsity track and field team here at Richland High School since her freshman year. As a member of the team, she has competed primarily as a sprinter in the 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 4-by-100 meter relay and the 4-by-400 meter relay. She has qualified for the District 6 Class AA track and field meet each and every year in all of her events and for the PIAA track and field meet in the 4-by-100 meter relay during her freshman year. As an athlete, Kendall is one of the hardest working, most competitive girls that I have ever had the pleasure to coach. She gives 110% effort each and every time she steps on the track and, as a result, influences those around her to do the same. As a person, she is one of the sweetest girls that I have ever met. She has a heart of gold and would do just about anything to help those around her achieve success.” — Richland track and field coach Chris Mangus
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “Nerve”
Favorite book or video game: “Mario Kart”
Favorite food: Chicken
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Keane, math
Favorite song: “Lovely” by Billie Eilish and Khalid
Outside interests: Travel soccer, shopping, hanging out with my friends, running
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a cheetah, because it is the fastest animal on Earth.
Favorite athletic team: United States Women’s National Soccer Team
Athlete most admired: Sydney McLaughlin
Most influential persons on my athletic career: My parents and my coaches. They always support me and motivate me to be the best athlete I can be.
Most impressive athletes that you have competed against: The track athletes at states
Proudest athletic achievement: Making it to the state track meet my freshman season.
How I got my start: My friend wanted me to join AYSO soccer with her, so I did. I was not very good at first, but I fell in love with the sport and continuously improved throughout the last 10 years.
Future goal: To continue playing soccer at the collegiate level and major in mathematics.
