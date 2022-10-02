Name: Keira Sossong
School: Portage Area
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Volleyball and cheerleading
Parents: Roger and Sherry Sossong, of Portage
Athletic achievements: In volleyball, first Portage player to surpass 1,000 career digs, Portage’s single-season and single-match leader for digs and 2021 District 6 Class 1A honorable mention.
Coach’s quote: “Coaching Keira the last four years has been an absolute pleasure. She puts her heart into everything she does on the volleyball court. She reads the ball so well defensively and really challenges the other team’s hitters. Keira is one of the players you will always talk about years later that you got to coach.” – Portage volleyball coach Lauren Cordwell
Favorite subject: Family and consumer science
Favorite movie: “The Notebook”
Favorite book: “Twilight”
Favorite food: Sushi
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Bartoletti, Spanish
Favorite song: “Burn, Burn, Burn” by Zach Bryan
Favorite app on your phone: TikTok
Outside interests: Hanging with my family and friends, sewing and listening to music
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A butterfly because they bring positive energy.
Favorite athletic team: Pitt volleyball
Athlete most admired: Pitt volleyball alum Kayla Lund
Most influential person on my athletic career: My parents
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Homer-Center junior Meegan Williams
Proudest athletic achievement: Accomplishing 1,000 career digs
How I got my start: Playing with my cousin, Kayley, in her backyard.
Future goal: Play volleyball at the collegiate level.
- Jake Oswalt
