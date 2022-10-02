Name: Keira Sossong

School: Portage Area

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Volleyball and cheerleading

Parents: Roger and Sherry Sossong, of Portage

Athletic achievements: In volleyball, first Portage player to surpass 1,000 career digs, Portage’s single-season and single-match leader for digs and 2021 District 6 Class 1A honorable mention.

Coach’s quote: “Coaching Keira the last four years has been an absolute pleasure. She puts her heart into everything she does on the volleyball court. She reads the ball so well defensively and really challenges the other team’s hitters. Keira is one of the players you will always talk about years later that you got to coach.” – Portage volleyball coach Lauren Cordwell

Favorite subject: Family and consumer science

Favorite movie: “The Notebook”

Favorite book: “Twilight”

Favorite food: Sushi

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Bartoletti, Spanish

Favorite song: “Burn, Burn, Burn” by Zach Bryan

Favorite app on your phone: TikTok

Outside interests: Hanging with my family and friends, sewing and listening to music

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A butterfly because they bring positive energy.

Favorite athletic team: Pitt volleyball

Athlete most admired: Pitt volleyball alum Kayla Lund

Most influential person on my athletic career: My parents

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Homer-Center junior Meegan Williams

Proudest athletic achievement: Accomplishing 1,000 career digs

How I got my start: Playing with my cousin, Kayley, in her backyard.

Future goal: Play volleyball at the collegiate level.

- Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

