Name: Kaylee Packard
School: Cambria Heights
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Volleyball
Parents: Lee and Stacie Packard, of Patton
Athletic achievements: Four-year letterwinner and team captain.
Coach's quote: "Shaylee's a very hard worker on and off the volleyball court. She's a quiet leader with a fierce competitive spirit. She's very coachable. She's a team player, who's always been willing to take on any role to help her team succeed. It's been a lot of fun watching her develop as a setter on the varsity team. We're going to miss Shaylee next year, but I'm excited to see what the future holds for her." – Cambria Heights volleyball coach Doug Farabaugh
Favorite subject: Environmental science
Favorite movie: "10 Things I Hate About You"
Favorite book or video game: None
Favorite food: Wings
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Meidinger, technical drafting
Favorite song: "Moon" by Kanye West
Outside interests: Hanging out with friends and family
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a butterfly because they are always going through different stages of life. Being a senior in high school, I'm about to go into the real world once I graduate.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State
Athlete most admired: Simone Biles
Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom, Stacie
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Northern Cambria senior libero Jessica Krug
Proudest athletic achievement: Beating undefeated teams Forest Hills, the state's 10th-ranked Class 2A team, and Homer-Center, the No. 5 team in Class 1A, in back-to-back matches this season.
How I got my start: I have always had a big interest in volleyball and told myself I was gonna work hard to be the best player I could be.
Future goal: To win the Heritage Conference volleyball championship with my team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.