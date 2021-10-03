Name: Kaylee Packard

School: Cambria Heights

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sport: Volleyball

Parents: Lee and Stacie Packard, of Patton

Athletic achievements: Four-year letterwinner and team captain.

Coach's quote: "Shaylee's a very hard worker on and off the volleyball court. She's a quiet leader with a fierce competitive spirit. She's very coachable. She's a team player, who's always been willing to take on any role to help her team succeed. It's been a lot of fun watching her develop as a setter on the varsity team. We're going to miss Shaylee next year, but I'm excited to see what the future holds for her." – Cambria Heights volleyball coach Doug Farabaugh

Favorite subject: Environmental science

Favorite movie: "10 Things I Hate About You"

Favorite book or video game: None

Favorite food: Wings

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Meidinger, technical drafting

Favorite song: "Moon" by Kanye West

Outside interests: Hanging out with friends and family

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a butterfly because they are always going through different stages of life. Being a senior in high school, I'm about to go into the real world once I graduate.

Favorite athletic team: Penn State

Athlete most admired: Simone Biles

Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom, Stacie

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Northern Cambria senior libero Jessica Krug

Proudest athletic achievement: Beating undefeated teams Forest Hills, the state's 10th-ranked Class 2A team, and Homer-Center, the No. 5 team in Class 1A, in back-to-back matches this season.

How I got my start: I have always had a big interest in volleyball and told myself I was gonna work hard to be the best player I could be.

Future goal: To win the Heritage Conference volleyball championship with my team.

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

