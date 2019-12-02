Name: Kayle Lewis

School: Greater Johnstown

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Soccer, cheerleading, softball, track and field

Parents: Darrell Lewis and Tracy Koch, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: In soccer, 2018 all-Laurel Highlands honors, member of the 2019 Santa Fund Soccer Classic; in cheerleading, two-time District 6 champ, 2018 world’s runner-up, two-time Pennsylvania state cheering champion; in track and field, member of 2017 and 2019 Laurel Highlands champion 400-meter relay team, third place in 2017, second place in 2018 and third in 2019 on 400 relay team at District 6 championships.

Coach’s quote: “Kayle is a prime example of what a student-athlete represents. She works hard both on and off the field. You can always count on her to bring hard-work ethic and positivity. I am honored to have coached her over the past three years.” — Greater Johnstown soccer coach Gena Pentz

Favorite subjects: Anatomy and physiology

Favorite movie: “Fast and Furious 7”

Favorite book or video game: “Looking for Alaska” by John Green

Favorite food: Alfredo

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Corte (science)

Favorite song: “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee

Outside interests: Shopping, hanging with friends, working

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah, to be really fast.

Favorite athletic team: Alabama softball

Athlete most admired: Simone Biles

Most influential persons on my athletic career: Parents and coaches

Most impressive athletes that you have competed against: Old travel softball teammates that I’ve played against during high school games.

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) nationals for all-star cheer.

How I got my start: In sports overall, I started very young, and at the age of 2 doing competitive cheer.

Future goal: To become a sports physical therapist 

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

