Name: Katie Cook

School: Shade

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball, softball, volleyball

Parents: Carl and Misti Cook, of Cairnbrook

Athletic achievements: Lettered in all three sports and starting as a freshman in basketball and softball.

Coach’s quote: “Katie has been an integral part of our team the last four years. She missed her sophomore season with an injury, but worked really hard to get back on the floor. Her shooting ability won several games the last few years for us. This year she became an outstanding leader on the floor helping the team win 18 games. Her rebounding improved this year, and her ability to see the floor and make some exciting passes for assists were fun to watch. She was a pleasure to watch grow as a player the last four years.” – Shade girls basketball coach Andy Muha

Favorite subject: Government

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Weiser, Spanish

Favorite movie: “Dirty Dancing”

Favorite book or video game: “Mario Kart”

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite song: “Knee Deep,” by Zac Brown Band

Outside interests: Hanging out with family and friends, listening to music and going out to eat.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: An eagle, so I could soar through the sky.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Athlete most admired: Lexi Medva

Most influential persons on my athletic career: My parents

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Kiera Booth

Proudest athletic achievement: Hitting my first home run

How I got my start: My mom encouraged me to play as many sports as I could from when I was little.

Future goal: To attend Penn State-Altoona, majoring in business.

