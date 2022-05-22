Name: Karli Storm

School: Cambria Heights

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Softball, soccer and basketball

Parents: Eric and Mary Storm, of Chest Springs

Athletic achievements: In softball, four-year letterwinner, 2022 Heritage Conference champion, 2021 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and District 6 Class 3A champions, 2021 Pennsylvania Softball Coaches Association all-state selection and offensive and defensive MVP; in soccer, four-year letterwinner and offensive MVP; in basketball, one-year letterwinner.

Coach’s quote: “Karli has been a four-year starter in our program. She has been a large part of our success over the years. I have no doubt Karli has what it takes to be successful at the next level both academically and athletically.”

– Cambria Heights softball coach Drew Thomas

Favorite subject: Art

Favorite movie: “The Longest Yard”

Favorite book: “The Outsiders”

Favorite food: Chicken Alfredo

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Paul Eckenrode, chemistry

Favorite song: “Wasted On You” by Morgan Wallen

Outside interests: Hunting, fishing and going to the beach

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be an eagle because of the strength, agility and leadership qualities an eagle has.

Favorite athletic team: Seattle Seahawks

Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom, Mary

Most impressive athlete you have competed against: Central Cambria High School junior and Notre Dame softball commit Kami Kamzik

Proudest athletic achievement: 2022 Heritage Conference softball title and District 6 scholarship award.

How I got my start: I started playing softball and then wanted to excel in every sport giving 110%.

Future goal: Continue to play sports at a higher level.

