Karlee Witherite

Meyersdale senior Karlee Witherite is the Female Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Monday, March 8, 2021. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Name: Karlee Witherite

School: Meyersdale

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sport: Rifle

Parents: Brian and Tammy Witherite, of Meyersdale

Athletic achievements: In rifle, three-year letterwinner, 2020 WestPAC championship team and 2021 state team member.

Coach’s quote: “Karlee is a student-athlete who excels in any arena for which she places her focus. Her mental determination has allowed her to become an excellent marksman, teammate and leader within our program.” — Meyersdale rifle coach Brandon McIver

Favorite subject: Biology

Favorite book or video game: “The Hot Zone” by Richard Preston

Favorite food: Tacos

Favorite teachers (and what they teach): Mrs. Deakins (English) and Mr. Stahl (history)

Outside interests: I have been involved in taekwondo at Kick Masters Karate for the past 11 years, where I am an Adult Blackbelt, and a member of the Elite Demo Team. Additionally, I dance at Mountain City Center for the Arts. I also enjoy musical theatre where I am involved in community, professional and collegiate productions.

Favorite athletic team: Penn State football

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning WestPAC my junior year

How I got my start: I developed a passion for rifle starting at a young age, because my dad was a coach.

Future goal: In the fall, I will be attending a four-year university to major in biological sciences in a pre-medicine program of study. Then, I plan to attend medical school to become a doctor.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you