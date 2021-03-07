Name: Karlee Witherite
School: Meyersdale
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Rifle
Parents: Brian and Tammy Witherite, of Meyersdale
Athletic achievements: In rifle, three-year letterwinner, 2020 WestPAC championship team and 2021 state team member.
Coach’s quote: “Karlee is a student-athlete who excels in any arena for which she places her focus. Her mental determination has allowed her to become an excellent marksman, teammate and leader within our program.” — Meyersdale rifle coach Brandon McIver
Favorite subject: Biology
Favorite book or video game: “The Hot Zone” by Richard Preston
Favorite food: Tacos
Favorite teachers (and what they teach): Mrs. Deakins (English) and Mr. Stahl (history)
Outside interests: I have been involved in taekwondo at Kick Masters Karate for the past 11 years, where I am an Adult Blackbelt, and a member of the Elite Demo Team. Additionally, I dance at Mountain City Center for the Arts. I also enjoy musical theatre where I am involved in community, professional and collegiate productions.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State football
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning WestPAC my junior year
How I got my start: I developed a passion for rifle starting at a young age, because my dad was a coach.
Future goal: In the fall, I will be attending a four-year university to major in biological sciences in a pre-medicine program of study. Then, I plan to attend medical school to become a doctor.
