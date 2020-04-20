Name: Kara McKenzie
School: Berlin Brothersvalley
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Track and field, soccer
Parents: Brandon and Holly McKenzie, of Garrett
Athletic achievements: In track and field, made WestPAC team (2018), 100- and 300-meter hurdle District 5 Class AA champion (2018), 100 hurdle District 5 champion (2019), qualified for USATF Junior Olympic Nationals (2019), 2018 and 2019 PIAA qualifier; In soccer, selected first team all-county offense (2018); made WestPAC team (2018).
Coach’s quote: “Kara has been a significant part of our team’s success over the past four years. She’s been an extremely versatile athlete who’s been willing to do whatever we’ve asked of her to help the team succeed. Off the track, she’s been a model leader helping to teach the next generation of hurdlers in our program and demonstrating to her teammates the work ethic and level of commitment it takes to succeed and perform at a state level. And while we are all sad to not see her compete this spring, we’re excited that all her past hard work means we’ll get a chance to watch her compete next year at the collegiate level.” — Berlin Brothersvalley track and field coach Corey Will
Favorite subject: Chemistry
Favorite movie: “The Notebook”
Favorite book or video game: “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah
Favorite food: Pretty much anything Italian
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Lynch, calculus
Favorite song: “Blessings” by Florida Georgia Line
Outside interests: Photography, hiking and riding my horses
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be an owl because they’re very intelligent, powerful and fly almost silently.
Favorite athletic team: USA women’s gymnastics team
Athlete most admired: Sydney McLaughlin (Olympic hurdler)
Most influential person on my athletic career: Catelyn Will
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Skyla Wilson
Proudest athletic achievement: Qualifying for USATF Junior Olympic Nationals
How I got my start: I attended my first practice in ninth grade, and my friends did hurdles, so I decided to join them.
Future goal: Obtain a master’s degree in nurse anesthesia to become a nurse anesthetist.
