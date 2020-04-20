Name: Kara McKenzie

School: Berlin Brothersvalley

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Track and field, soccer

Parents: Brandon and Holly McKenzie, of Garrett

Athletic achievements: In track and field, made WestPAC team (2018), 100- and 300-meter hurdle District 5 Class AA champion (2018), 100 hurdle District 5 champion (2019), qualified for USATF Junior Olympic Nationals (2019), 2018 and 2019 PIAA qualifier; In soccer, selected first team all-county offense (2018); made WestPAC team (2018).

Coach’s quote: “Kara has been a significant part of our team’s success over the past four years. She’s been an extremely versatile athlete who’s been willing to do whatever we’ve asked of her to help the team succeed. Off the track, she’s been a model leader helping to teach the next generation of hurdlers in our program and demonstrating to her teammates the work ethic and level of commitment it takes to succeed and perform at a state level. And while we are all sad to not see her compete this spring, we’re excited that all her past hard work means we’ll get a chance to watch her compete next year at the collegiate level.” — Berlin Brothersvalley track and field coach Corey Will 

Favorite subject: Chemistry

Favorite movie: “The Notebook”

Favorite book or video game: “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah

Favorite food: Pretty much anything Italian

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Lynch, calculus

Favorite song: “Blessings” by Florida Georgia Line

Outside interests: Photography, hiking and riding my horses

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be an owl because they’re very intelligent, powerful and fly almost silently.

Favorite athletic team: USA women’s gymnastics team

Athlete most admired: Sydney McLaughlin (Olympic hurdler)

Most influential person on my athletic career: Catelyn Will

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Skyla Wilson

Proudest athletic achievement: Qualifying for USATF Junior Olympic Nationals

How I got my start: I attended my first practice in ninth grade, and my friends did hurdles, so I decided to join them.

Future goal: Obtain a master’s degree in nurse anesthesia to become a nurse anesthetist.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

