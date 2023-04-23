Name: Kami Kamzik
School: Central Cambria
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Softball
Parents: Todd and Amanda Kamzik, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: Earning a softball scholarship at the University of Notre Dame, holding the school record for strikeouts in a single season at 245, 2022 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection and placing second at a national tournament with the Beverly Bandits during summer 2022 in California.
Coach’s quote: “Kami is that once-in-a-generational player that everyone talks about, but not many people get to witness. She has the physical prowess, certainly, but her determination and dedication to her craft are peerless. She has been an incredible role model for players in our program and community who may be considering playing at the next level. Her ‘next level’ workout routines (gym time, pitching sessions, practices) and focus can be a real eye-opener to someone who casually thinks they’ve got what it takes. Our team has received the example that will carry them for years to come from Kami. Often overlooked, but competitors have nothing to lose against Kami, and often play with that mindset. If they fail, it’s expected. If they succeed, they are celebrated. These are the most dangerous competitors you can face, yet Kami continues to excel above them all. Her pitching and batting stats are eye-popping and yet she missed her freshman year due to COVID-19. She certainly is one of the greatest players to have taken the field at Central Cambria and it is a true honor to be her coach.”
– Central Cambria softball coach Steve Ruddek
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “The Blind Side”
Favorite book: “Miracles from Heaven” by Christy Beam
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Sipe; pre-calculus, trigonometry and AP Statistics
Favorite song: “Hall of Fame” by The Script
Favorite app on your phone: Snapchat
Outside interests: Church, youth group, working out and hanging out with friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A lion because lions are known for being strong leaders. I believe that my leadership capabilities are one of my strongest traits.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: Former United States Olympic softball pitcher Jennie Finch
Most influential person on my athletic career: Coach Jana Hudson
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: University of Oklahoma sophomore right-handed pitcher Jordy Bahl
Proudest athletic achievement: Earning a softball scholarship at the University of Notre Dame
How I got my start: I started playing softball for the East-Taylor Jackson summer league when I was 10, and then fell in love with the game ever since.
Future goal: To study business analytics at the University of Notre Dame and eventually do statistics for a professional sports team.
– Jake Oswalt
