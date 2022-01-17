Name: Josie Snyder

School: Shanksville-Stonycreek

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball, softball and volleyball

Parents: Robert and Leigh Snyder, of Shanksville

Athletic achievements: In basketball, 2021 all-WestPAC selection, 2021 Somerset County MVP and first-team selection, 2019-20 Somerset County MVP and first-team selection and member of 2019 PIAA Class 1A semifinalist team; in softball, 2019 WestPAC South champions; in volleyball, 2021 District 5 and Somerset County first team, 2020 District 5 and Somerset County first-team selection, 2019 Somerset County second-team selection and 2018 District 5 and Somerset County second-team pick.

Coach’s quote: “Josie has an outstanding work ethic and her drive to compete is through the roof. She is a well-rounded player in all aspects of the game and will do whatever it takes to win for the team.”

– Shanksville-Stonycreek girls basketball coach Robert Snyder

Favorite subjects: Math and art

Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”

Favorite video game: “Wii Sports”

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Ware, business math

Favorite song: “Sand In My Boots” by Morgan Wallen

Outside interests: Shopping, hanging out with friends and eating out

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A cheetah because they are fast and intelligent.

Favorite athletic team: Connecticut women’s basketball team

Most influential person on my athletic career: My father, Coach Snyder

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Juniata Valley graduate and Quinnipiac guard Halee Smith

Proudest athletic achievement: Playing in the PIAA Class 1A semifinal basketball game my freshman year.

How I got my start: I went with my dad and brothers to all their practices when I was little.

Future goal: Attend college and get a degree in elementary education and play college basketball.

