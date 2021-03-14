Name: Josie Snyder

School: Shanksville-Stonycreek

Age: 17

Grade: 11

Sports: Basketball, volleyball and softball; AAU travel basketball with CPA Dynamite

Parents: Robert and Leigh Snyder, of Shanksville

Athletic achievements: In basketball, 2018-19 Final Four, 2020 District 5 champs, 2020 Somerset County first-team selection, 2020 Somerset County MVP; In softball, 2019 District 5 champs; in volleyball, 2020 Somerset County and all-District 5 team selection. 

Coach’s quote: “Josie works very hard on both ends of the court, is dedicated to being the best she can be and puts the team winning as her No. 1 priority.” — Shanksville-Stonycreek girls basketball coach Robert Snyder

Favorite subject: Anatomy

Favorite movie: “The Blind Side”

Favorite book or video game: Wii Sports

Favorite food: Ramen noodles 

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Noble (anatomy)

Favorite song: “Sand in My Boots” by Morgan Wallen

Outside interests: Hanging out with friends, working out, traveling, volunteering when I get time.

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dog because they are loyal and lovable, but also aggressive if they need to be.

Favorite athletic team: Connecticut women’s basketball

Athlete most admired: My brother, Dawson Snyder. He plays football for St. Francis University.

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Robert Snyder

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Malia Magestro from Kennedy Catholic

Proudest athletic achievements: Team, Final Four my freshman year; individual, 2020 Somerset County MVP for basketball

How I got my start: I would go to the gym at the school with my dad and brothers since I was a toddler.

Future goal: To attend a four-year university and obtain a scholarship to play college basketball.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

