Name: Josi Wehner
School: Forest Hills
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Track and field, softball and soccer
Parents: Jim and Becky Wehner, of Summerhill
Athletic achievements: In track and field, 2019 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference bronze medalist in discus and javelin, 2019 District 6 Class 2A bronze medalist in javelin and state qualifier, 2019 and 2021 all-conference selection, 2021 LHAC gold medalist in discus and javelin, 2021 District 6 gold medalist in javelin, finished third in discus and 2021 state qualifier in discus and javelin; also earned letters in soccer and softball.
Coach’s quote: “There are those individuals who make a lasting impression on a coach. For me, Josi is one of those individuals. Her work ethic, attitude and commitment to our team played a big part in our success. A truly outstanding young lady who will be missed next season. I wish her all the best as she continues her education and track career at St. Francis University in the fall.” – Forest Hills girls track and field coach Tom Hunter
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite movie: “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”
Favorite book(s): Harry Potter series
Favorite food: Pierogies
Favorite teacher: Mr. Krise and Mr. Beyer, both mathematics
Favorite song: “Levitating” by Dua Lipa
Outside interests: Baking, sewing and spending time with loved ones
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why: A cat because they are independent, cunning and lovable.
Favorite athletic team: U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team
Athlete most admired: Britt Biddle (Krug), Bishop Carroll and the University of South Florida track and field graduate
Most influential person on my athletic career: My family
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: United’s Maizee Fry
Proudest athletic achievement: Throwing my personal best and winning the javelin at the 2021 District 6 track and field meet.
How I got my start: On a whim, I decided to try throwing for the track team my freshman year because some of my friends were.
Future goal: I will be competing for the St. Francis University track and field while majoring in physician’s assistant science. The goal is to be successful in both.
