Name: Jordyn Smith

School: Forest Hills

Age: 17

Grade: 11

Sports: Basketball, cross country and track

Parents: Gary and Lori Smith, of St. Michael

Athletic achievements: 2017 District 6-AA cross country champs; 2018 and 2019 District 6-AAAA basketball champs

Coach’s quote: “Jordyn has always loved basketball. She has been playing forever and is always excited to play every game. She puts her heart and soul into the game. Jordyn is a pure shooter and hopes to play at the next level. Jordy sets her goals high, is committed to her teams and strives to be a good teammate and a consistent contribution to her team.” — Forest Hills girls basketball coach Carol Cecere 

Favorite subject: Honors trigonometry

Favorite movie: “The Little Mermaid”

Favorite book or video game: “Snow Falling” by Jane Gloriana Villanueva

Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Grove, advanced placement U.S. history

Favorite song: “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo

Outside interests: Playing with my dog, watching movies and eating snacks

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dog, because they are loyal, can eat a lot and sleep through the day

Favorite athletic team: Pitt

Athlete most admired: Michael Jordan

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad because he always pushes me to be my best.

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Halee Smith of Juniata Valley

Proudest athletic achievement: Being two-time District 6-AAAA basketball champs and being the first Forest Hills girls cross country team to win a District 6 championship in Class AA.

How I got my start: Frank Karl asked my parents if I could play, so they would have enough girls to play.

Future goal: To continue my basketball career in college.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

