Name: Jordyn Smith
School: Forest Hills
Age: 17
Grade: 11
Sports: Basketball, cross country and track
Parents: Gary and Lori Smith, of St. Michael
Athletic achievements: 2017 District 6-AA cross country champs; 2018 and 2019 District 6-AAAA basketball champs
Coach’s quote: “Jordyn has always loved basketball. She has been playing forever and is always excited to play every game. She puts her heart and soul into the game. Jordyn is a pure shooter and hopes to play at the next level. Jordy sets her goals high, is committed to her teams and strives to be a good teammate and a consistent contribution to her team.” — Forest Hills girls basketball coach Carol Cecere
Favorite subject: Honors trigonometry
Favorite movie: “The Little Mermaid”
Favorite book or video game: “Snow Falling” by Jane Gloriana Villanueva
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Grove, advanced placement U.S. history
Favorite song: “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo
Outside interests: Playing with my dog, watching movies and eating snacks
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dog, because they are loyal, can eat a lot and sleep through the day
Favorite athletic team: Pitt
Athlete most admired: Michael Jordan
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad because he always pushes me to be my best.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Halee Smith of Juniata Valley
Proudest athletic achievement: Being two-time District 6-AAAA basketball champs and being the first Forest Hills girls cross country team to win a District 6 championship in Class AA.
How I got my start: Frank Karl asked my parents if I could play, so they would have enough girls to play.
Future goal: To continue my basketball career in college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.