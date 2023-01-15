Name: Jordyn Kinsey
School: Richland
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball and cheerleading
Parents: Jeremy and Lori Kinsey, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: In basketball, named to 2021-22 Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association first team, produced over 1,000 career points and 500 rebounds and named to 2021 and 2022 Richland Holiday Classic all-tournament teams.
Coach's quote: “Jordyn has exemplified true leadership on and off the court. She finds a way to be successful through her grit and determination time and time again. There is a special way she goes about holding everything and everyone together in high-stress moments. With her high IQ and contagious personality, Jordyn serves as a perfect example to what every team needs to win. She can score, rebound and defend better than most players can, but what makes her special is her authenticity. Jordyn refuses to cheat the game or her teammates. Most of all, she is kind. I will be shocked to find anyone who cares about people more than she does. Jordyn Kinsey did not just change our team for the better, she changed our lives." – Richland girls basketball coach Paul Johnson
Favorite subject: Physiology and anatomy
Favorite movie: "The Last Song"
Favorite video game: "Grand Theft Auto"
Favorite food: El Jalisco's burritos
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Yarnick, government
Favorite song: "Jimmy Cooks" by Drake
Favorite app on your phone: TikTok
Outside interest: Hanging out with my friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A wolf because I’m an individual leader, but I’d rather work with my team.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: Teammate Lanie Marshall
Most influential person on my athletic career: Teammate Avery Marshall
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Bedford graduate and Clarion women's soccer player Sydney Taracatac
Proudest athletic achievement: Scoring my 1,000th career point on Jan. 4
How I got my start: In fourth grade, my best friend, Avery Marshall, asked me to join her all-boys team because she didn’t want to be the only girl.
Future goal: Make it far into playoffs and possibly win the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.