Name: Jessica Krug
School: Northern Cambria
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Volleyball and softball
Parents: Kevin and Norma Krug, of Nicktown
Athletic achievements: In volleyball, four-year letterwinner, 2020 District 6 Class 2A first-team selection; in softball, three-year letterwinner with 42 hits and a .618 batting average in 2021, finishing 15th in the state overall.
Coach’s quote: “Jessica is an incredible athlete. She constantly works at her game in both softball and volleyball in which she is her own hardest critique. Jessica is the best and most gifted athlete I have ever had the fortune of coaching. When she sets her goal, there is nothing she will not accomplish. I am extremely lucky to be a part of her career.”
– Northern Cambria volleyball and softball coach Kevin Krug
Favorite subject: English
Favorite movie: “The Age of Adaline”
Favorite book: “The Lost” by Natasha Preston
Favorite food: Wings and fries
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Sarah Kline, Contemporary Issues/history
Favorite song: “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles
Outside interests: Reading and spending time with friends and family
Favorite athletic team: Penn State
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Kevin
Most impressive athlete(s) that you have competed against: Central Cambria senior setter Leah Burggraf and Indiana senior middle hitter Liz Lubold
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the PIAA volleyball championship two years in a row along with claiming Heritage and district titles.
How I got my start: I began my volleyball career in fourth grade when my sister’s coach noticed I already had a passion for the game. He invited me to play with a few older girls to begin learning the game of volleyball. Since then, I haven’t stopped playing and loving it.
Future goal: To win the Heritage Conference volleyball championship with my team.
- Jake Oswalt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.