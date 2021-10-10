Name: Jessica Krug

School: Northern Cambria

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Volleyball and softball

Parents: Kevin and Norma Krug, of Nicktown

Athletic achievements: In volleyball, four-year letterwinner, 2020 District 6 Class 2A first-team selection; in softball, three-year letterwinner with 42 hits and a .618 batting average in 2021, finishing 15th in the state overall.

Coach’s quote: “Jessica is an incredible athlete. She constantly works at her game in both softball and volleyball in which she is her own hardest critique. Jessica is the best and most gifted athlete I have ever had the fortune of coaching. When she sets her goal, there is nothing she will not accomplish. I am extremely lucky to be a part of her career.”

– Northern Cambria volleyball and softball coach Kevin Krug

Favorite subject: English

Favorite movie: “The Age of Adaline”

Favorite book: “The Lost” by Natasha Preston

Favorite food: Wings and fries

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Sarah Kline, Contemporary Issues/history

Favorite song: “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles

Outside interests: Reading and spending time with friends and family

Favorite athletic team: Penn State

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, Kevin

Most impressive athlete(s) that you have competed against: Central Cambria senior setter Leah Burggraf and Indiana senior middle hitter Liz Lubold

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning the PIAA volleyball championship two years in a row along with claiming Heritage and district titles.

How I got my start: I began my volleyball career in fourth grade when my sister’s coach noticed I already had a passion for the game. He invited me to play with a few older girls to begin learning the game of volleyball. Since then, I haven’t stopped playing and loving it.

Future goal: To win the Heritage Conference volleyball championship with my team.

- Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you