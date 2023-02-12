Name: Jensen Westrick

School: Central Cambria

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sport: Swimming

Parents: Stephen Westrick and Aimee Willett, of Ebensburg

Athletic achievements: Holds program records in the 100 free, 200 free, 200 individual medley and free relay, 2021 District 6 champ in 100 butterfly and competing at the PIAA championships.

Coach’s quote: “Jensen is a very versatile swimmer and a great asset to the team. She is hard-working and dedicated to this sport. Jensen is one of this season’s team captains and continues to display leadership in and out of the pool. I look forward to seeing all she can accomplish at the upcoming district championship meet.” – Central Cambria swim coach Amy Haycisak

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: “Top Gun: Maverick”

Favorite book: “The Great Gatsby”

Favorite food: Ice cream

Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mr. Matt Miller, U.S. History

Favorite song: “Hey Ya” by Outkast

Favorite app on your phone: Apple Music

Outside interests: Traveling, community service and Pennsylvania Army National Guard

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A shark because they are dominant in the water.

Favorite athletic team: Pitt football

Athlete most admired: United States Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky

Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom, Aimee Willett

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Bedford High School junior swimmer Leah Shackley

Proudest athletic achievement: Winning a district title in swimming

How I got my start: Swim lessons at Central Cambria

Future goal: Qualify for the PIAA championships this season, pursue my swimming career at Indiana (Pa.) and go to Army Ranger school.

