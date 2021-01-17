Name: Jensen Westrick
School: Central Cambria
Age: 16
Grade: 10
Sport: Swimming
Parents: Stephen Westrick and Aimee Willett, of Ebensburg
Athletic achievements: Two school records, and second- and third-place finishes at District 6 Championships my freshman year.
Coach’s quote: “Jensen is an exceptional athlete. Her dedication to the sport is undeniable. As a testament to her superior work ethic, she has captured the school record in both the 100- and 200-yard freestyle. She is not only a great athlete, but an exceptional teammate that shows support for her team. Her dedication to academic and athletic excellence is a perfect representation of a Central Cambria student-athlete.” — Central Cambria swimming coach Amy Haycisak
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”
Favorite book or video game: “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton
Favorite food: Pasta
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Mazzarella (biology)
Favorite song: “Drew Barrymore” by SZA
Outside interests: Track, being with family and friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Shark, because they can swim fast.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Gabby Gironda
Most influential persons on my athletic career: My parents
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: In District 6, Maddi Dzurko
Proudest athletic achievement: Breaking two school records
How I got my start: I started by taking swim lessons at Central Cambria High School.
Future goal: To swim at a NCAA Division I college
