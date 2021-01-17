Jensen Westrick

Central Cambria sophomore Jensen Westrick is the Female Spotlight Athlete of the Week for Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. 

Name: Jensen Westrick

School: Central Cambria

Age: 16

Grade: 10

Sport: Swimming

Parents: Stephen Westrick and Aimee Willett, of Ebensburg

Athletic achievements: Two school records, and second- and third-place finishes at District 6 Championships my freshman year.

Coach’s quote: “Jensen is an exceptional athlete. Her dedication to the sport is undeniable. As a testament to her superior work ethic, she has captured the school record in both the 100- and 200-yard freestyle. She is not only a great athlete, but an exceptional teammate that shows support for her team. Her dedication to academic and athletic excellence is a perfect representation of a Central Cambria student-athlete.” — Central Cambria swimming coach Amy Haycisak

Favorite subject: History

Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”

Favorite book or video game: “The Outsiders” by S.E. Hinton

Favorite food: Pasta

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Mazzarella (biology)

Favorite song: “Drew Barrymore” by SZA

Outside interests: Track, being with family and friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: Shark, because they can swim fast.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Gabby Gironda

Most influential persons on my athletic career: My parents

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: In District 6, Maddi Dzurko

Proudest athletic achievement: Breaking two school records

How I got my start: I started by taking swim lessons at Central Cambria High School.

Future goal: To swim at a NCAA Division I college

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

