Name: Jenny Countryman
School: Berlin Brothersvalley
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Softball, volleyball and basketball
Parents: Mike and Carol Countryman, of Berlin
Athletic achievements: In basketball, 2022-23 Somerset County first-team selection and 2021-22 second-team pick; in volleyball, 2022 District 5 and Somerset County second-team pick and 2022 all-WestPAC selection.
Coach’s quote: “Jenny is the perfect example of what being a student-athlete is all about. She is involved in many clubs and organizations, is one of the top students in the senior class and still participates in three sports. That alone is impressive, but Jenny also puts in extra time on her own that has made her a terrific athlete and basketball player. She was committed to making herself stronger and more athletic this season, and all the time and energy she put in during the offseason not only made her a better individual player, but brought so much to our team. She is so unselfish with her time and energy, and was a terrific leader and wonderful role model for the younger girls. Jenny is a special player and, more importantly, person and will be impossible to replace.” – Berlin Brothersvalley girls basketball coach Rachel Prosser
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite movie: “Top Gun”
Favorite book: “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah
Favorite food: Pasta
Favorite teacher (subject taught): Mrs. Lynch, AP Calculus
Favorite song: “Country Girl” by Luke Bryan
Favorite app on your phone: TikTok
Outside interests: Showing animals, 4-H, promoting agriculture by being the Somerset County Fair queen
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a dog because they are loyal, smart and ornery.
Favorite athletic team: Louisiana State women’s basketball
Athlete most admired: My older brother Abe Countryman
Most influential person on my athletic career: Coach Rachel Prosser because she has taught us that winning doesn’t come easy. You have to work for it as a team.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Shanksville-Stonycreek graduate Rylee Snyder
Proudest athletic achievement: Advancing to the 2023 PIAA Class 1A basketball semifinals.
How I got my start: I wanted to be like my older brothers playing sports, so I started with soccer and joined basketball, and fell in love with team sports.
Future goal: To attend Lock Haven and become a physician’s assistant.
– Jake Oswalt
