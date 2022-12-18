Name: Jenna Muha
School: Shade
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, softball and volleyball
Parents: Andy and Maxine Muha, of Central City
Athletic achievements: In basketball, over 1,500 career points and 1,000 rebounds, most points in a single game (50) in program history, 2020-21 Pennsylvania Sports Writers all-state third team and 2021-22 first-team selection, two-time Somerset County first team, 2019-20 Somerset County second team, all-WestPAC selection and MaxPreps Pennsylvania player of the week; in volleyball, all-time kills leader at Shade (1,443), 2022 Somerset County MVP, three-time Somerset County first-team selection and 2019 second team, three-time District 5 Class 1A first-team selection, three-time all-WestPAC pick, MaxPreps Pennsylvania Player of the Week, 2020 WestPAC champion, two-time District 5 Class 1A runner-up and 2022 Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state selection; in softball, two-time District 5 Class 1A runner-up.
Coach’s quote: “Jenna, first and foremost, is an outstanding young lady. She gives 100% every time she walks onto the court. She makes everyone she plays with better because of her commitment. She is a coach’s dream and the heart of this team.” – Shade girls basketball coach Mark Satkovich
Favorite subject: Music technology
Favorite movie: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
Favorite book: “To Kill a Mockingbird”
Favorite food: Steak tips from Rizzo’s
Favorite teachers (subject taught): Ms. Weiser, Spanish; Mr. Walker, history; and Mr. Henigin, music
Favorite song: Anything that Morgan Wallen or Taylor Swift sings is an automatic favorite.
Favorite app on your phone: TikTok
Outside interests: Playing travel basketball and volleyball through CPA (Central Pa.) Dynamite and Greater Johnstown Volleyball Club (GJVBC) Laurel Elite as well as going shopping, bowling and mostly hanging out with my family and friends.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A panther because they are strong, fast and driven towards their goal. They are also agile and intelligent while being cautious in the wild.
Favorite athletic team: University of Connecticut women’s basketball and Pitt volleyball
Athletes most admired: University of Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers and University of South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston
Most influential person on my athletic career: My family, “uncle” Joe, but mostly my parents and their dedication towards me 24/7.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Berlin Brothersvalley graduate and Villanova volleyball player Kiera Booth
Proudest athletic achievement: Breaking multiple school records without even knowing and feeling so humble and thankful.
How I got my start: My dad was a basketball coach and my siblings were involved in sports, so I was always in the gym with my dad shooting hoops, or on the road with my mom to go watch my brother and sister.
Future goal: Attend Frostburg State University to major in sports management while playing Division II basketball. For my remaining time at Shade, score 2,000 points along with breaking the all-time scoring record for girls, but I also want to finish my time at Shade having the most fun with my friends and teammates by making unforgettable memories.
– Jake Oswalt
