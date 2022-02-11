Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.