Name: Jenna Muha
School: Shade
Age: 17
Grade: 11
Sports: Basketball, softball and volleyball
Parents: Andy and Maxine Muha, of Central City
Athletic achievements: In basketball, MaxPreps Pennsylvania girls basketball athlete of the week for Dec. 13-19, 2021, 2021 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 1A all-state third-team selection, 2021 Somerset County first team and 2019 second team, over 1,250 points and 850 rebounds, most points in a single game (48) by a Shade girls basketball player, Hoop Group National Conference fourth team; in softball, 2021 Somerset County honorable mention and 2021 District 5 Class 1A runner-up; in volleyball, 2019 and 2020 all-WestPAC selection, 2020 WestPAC champions, 2020 District 5 Class 1A runner-up, 2020 and 2021 Somerset County first team and 2019 second team and 2021 District 5 Class 1A first team and 2020 second team.
Coach's quote: "Jenna is the complete athlete. She has the drive and determination. She has terrific physical skills, and she has a fantastic attitude. She is extremely easy to coach, she gives 110% during practice and games and leads by example. I am happy for all of her success." – Shade girls basketball coach Mark Satkovich
Favorite subject: English
Favorite movie: "The Blind Side"
Favorite book or video game: "To Kill a Mockingbird" by Harper Lee
Favorite food: Steak tips from Rizzo’s
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Ms. Weiser (English and Spanish) and Mr. Walker (history)
Favorite song: "Traitor" by Olivia Rodrigo
Outside interests: Playing travel basketball for Central PA Dynamite, club volleyball for Laurel Elite, going to church, shopping, eating and hanging around friends and family.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A Panther because they have long bodies and long legs. They also are aggressive, fearless, smart and strong.
Favorite athletic team: Connecticut women's basketball team
Athlete most admired: Connecticut sophomore guard Paige Bueckers
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, but my whole family really. Ever since I was young, we have worked on to improve my God-given talent. They all continuously are by my side.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Berlin Brothersvalley graduate and Villanova sophomore volleyball player Kiera Booth
Proudest athletic achievement: Breaking the school’s girls basketball scoring record in a single game (48)
How I got my start: My dad had been coaching basketball for years before I was born. When I was younger, I went to all of my brother’s and sister’s athletic events. I always was around the environment of sports my entire life and continue the same lifestyle.
Future goal: 1,000 rebounds in basketball, 1,000 kills in volleyball, take on a leadership role and be the best teammate/peer on the court and in the classroom.
