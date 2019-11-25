Name: Jenna Lutch
School: Northern Cambria
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sport: Volleyball
Parents: Craig and Holly Lutch, of Northern Cambria
Athletic achievements: Two state championships, two District 6 titles and four Heritage Conference crowns.
Coach’s quote: “Jenna Lutch is a hard-working, energetic and determined middle hitter for the Colts. I am very happy for her to have a great match to close out her career here at NC. I really enjoyed the opportunity to coach her the past few years, and I’m sure she will be successful in whatever she pursues moving forward.” — Northern Cambria volleyball coach Mike Hogan
Favorite subject: Anatomy
Favorite movie: “Creed”
Favorite book or video game: “Wild” by Cheryl Strayed
Favorite food: Boom boom dogs
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Ranck, math
Favorite song: “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen
Outside interests: Exercising, tennis, being at the beach, scary movies and musicals
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A shark, because I am fascinated by them.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State
Athlete most admired: Saquon Barkley
Most influential persons on my athletic career: Coach Hogan and Coach Dumm
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Kiera Booth from Berlin
Proudest athletic achievement: Winning back-to-back state championships in volleyball
How I got my start: Watching my cousin Emily Stiles play for Northern Cambria and winning a state title in 2009.
Future goal: Attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania to major in nursing
