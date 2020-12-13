Name: Jaden Blough
School: Meyersdale
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Volleyball and track and field
Parents: Chris and Jessica Blough, of Hyndman
Athletic achievements: In volleyball, three-year letterwinner, two-time all-county, all-WestPAC and all-district team selection, Cambria-Somerset all-star team selection. In track and field, two-time letterwinner.
Coach’s quote: “It has been such a joy to watch Jaden develop into such an outstanding volleyball player over the past four years. Her passion for the game is evident in her determination to become a better and smarter player. Her hard work both on and off the court have contributed to her success. She has been a joy to coach, and I’m so proud of all she accomplished throughout her high school career. She has become a key player for our team and will certainly be missed next season. Best of luck to you, Jaden! Keep working hard!” — Meyersdale volleyball coach Tess Schafer
Favorite subject: Anatomy
Favorite movie: “Mamma Mia”
Favorite book or video game: “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott
Favorite food: Mac ‘n cheese
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Pletcher (chemistry)
Favorite song: “Live While We’re Young” by One Direction
Outside interests: Playing travel volleyball and shopping
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A bird, so I could travel wherever I wanted, whenever I wanted.
Favorite athletic team: Penn State Nittany Lions
Athlete most admired: Kendall White
Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, because he constantly pushed me to be better during the regular season and in the offseason.
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Kiera Booth
Proudest athletic achievement: Being chosen as varsity captain for the 2020 season.
How I got my start: I was never a very athletic kid growing up, but for some reason I was determined to play volleyball in middle school and ever since then, it just stuck.
Future goal: Attend Washington & Jefferson College to major in pre-health sciences and play volleyball.
