Name: Jaden Blough

School: Meyersdale

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Volleyball and track and field

Parents: Chris and Jessica Blough, of Hyndman

Athletic achievements: In volleyball, three-year letterwinner, two-time all-county, all-WestPAC and all-district team selection, Cambria-Somerset all-star team selection. In track and field, two-time letterwinner.

Coach’s quote: “It has been such a joy to watch Jaden develop into such an outstanding volleyball player over the past four years. Her passion for the game is evident in her determination to become a better and smarter player. Her hard work both on and off the court have contributed to her success. She has been a joy to coach, and I’m so proud of all she accomplished throughout her high school career. She has become a key player for our team and will certainly be missed next season. Best of luck to you, Jaden! Keep working hard!” — Meyersdale volleyball coach Tess Schafer

Favorite subject: Anatomy

Favorite movie: “Mamma Mia”

Favorite book or video game: “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott

Favorite food: Mac ‘n cheese

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Pletcher (chemistry)

Favorite song: “Live While We’re Young” by One Direction

Outside interests: Playing travel volleyball and shopping

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A bird, so I could travel wherever I wanted, whenever I wanted.

Favorite athletic team: Penn State Nittany Lions

Athlete most admired: Kendall White

Most influential person on my athletic career: My dad, because he constantly pushed me to be better during the regular season and in the offseason.

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Kiera Booth

Proudest athletic achievement: Being chosen as varsity captain for the 2020 season.

How I got my start: I was never a very athletic kid growing up, but for some reason I was determined to play volleyball in middle school and ever since then, it just stuck.

Future goal: Attend Washington & Jefferson College to major in pre-health sciences and play volleyball.

