Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain...becoming windy with thunderstorms likely by evening. Morning high of 65F with temps falling to near 55. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.