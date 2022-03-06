Name: Isabella Burke
School: Richland
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, track and field and soccer
Parents: Greg and Tammy Burke, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: In basketball, Richland Holiday Classic all-tournament team in 2018 and MVP in 2019), two-time all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection; in soccer, all-LHAC pick as a goalkeeper.
Coach’s quote: “Since elementary basketball, Bella has always been a hard-working player that’s always made a difference when she’s on the court. Bella has always been defense first and making her teammates better secondly. She has always worked in the offseason to improve her skill level at the varsity level, whether it was ball-handling, shooting or lifting weights. Bella was never afraid to have the ball in her hand at the end of the game or defend the best player on the other team. Bella is an example of a fearless, hard-nosed and relentless point guard that did all the little things to help her team win and compete.”
– Richland girls basketball coach Greg Burke
Favorite subject: Physiology
Favorite movie: “Mama Mia”
Favorite book: “Wonder”
Favorite food: Sushi
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Spangler, technology and engineering
Favorite song: “I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5
Outside interests: Hanging out with friends, working out and shopping
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a lion because they are resilient and strong.
Favorite athletic team: Duke University basketball
Most influential person on my athletic career: My father, Greg
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Dominican University freshman guard and Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic graduate Sophia Warner
Proudest athletic achievement: Being named an all-LHAC player in two sports
How I got my start: When I was little, I started dribbling around in the gym at my dad’s basketball practices for the Richland boys teams.
Future goal: Attend West Virginia University to get a degree in business.
- Jake Oswalt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.