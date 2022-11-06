Name: Hannah Swank

School: Conemaugh Township Area

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Volleyball and basketball

Parents: Mike and Laura Swank, of Boswell

Athletic achievements: In volleyball, 2020 Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 1A all-state team selection, 2020 Somerset County second team and 2019 honorable mention and 2020 District 5 Class 1A second team and 2019 honorable mention.

Coach’s quote: “Hannah is not only a strong, aggressive player, but she is a strong person who can persevere through anything. She lost her whole season last year and half of her season two years ago due to a knee injury, but she made the best of it by supporting her teammates. She worked hard at getting better and stronger during the offseason. Her hard work paid off. She’s very strong physically, and she continues to be strong mentally.”

– Conemaugh Township volleyball coach Laura Swank

Favorite subject: Video production

Favorite movie: “Knives Out”

Favorite book: “Speak” by Laurie Halse Anderson

Favorite food: Chicken tenders

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Stankan, journalism, video production and public speaking

Favorite song: “Memories” by Conan Gray

Favorite app on your phone: TikTok

Outside interests: Weightlifting, basketball, long walks, taking photos for journalism and playing with my dog

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be a fox, because they’re very clever and strategic. When I am preparing for a big game, I’ll watch film on the team we are competing against a million times until I find the best spots to hit, serve or free ball to. One quote that my mom (the coach) always says is, ‘Go for placement, not for power … power will come,’ always stays in the back of my head during a game. Although a really hard kill is a great feeling, placement and strategy is one of my biggest strengths.

Favorite athletic team: University of Pittsburgh volleyball team

Athlete most admired: Pitt volleyball alum Leketor Member-Meneh

Most influential person on my athletic career: My mom, Laura

Proudest athletic achievement: Named to 2020 Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 1A all-state team.

How I got my start: All of my siblings played and I was inspired to be as good as they were.

Future goal: To become a personal trainer and open my own gym.

- Jake Oswalt

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11

