Name: Hannah Platt

School: Shanksville-Stonycreek

Age: 17

Grade: 12

Sports: Basketball, softball and soccer

Parents: David and Jody Platt, of Shanksville

Athletic achievements: In basketball, making it to the 2019 PIAA Class A final four, second team all-Somerset County; in softball, District 5 champions, first team all-Somerset County.

Coach’s quote: “Hannah has been a key member of this program since her freshman year. I am proud of her leadership and work ethic throughout the years, and I know she will be successful in the next chapter of her life.” — Shanksville-Stonycreek girls basketball coach Cory Crognale

Favorite subject: Micro

Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”

Favorite book or video game: “The Fault in Our Stars” by John Green

Favorite food: Chocolate

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Show, mathematics

Favorite song: “Better Together” by Luke Combs

Outside interests: Spending time with family and friends

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dog, because they are loyal.

Favorite athletic team: Pitt

Athlete most admired: Kobe Bryant

Most influential person on my athletic career: Cory Crognale

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Halee Smith of Juniata Valley

Proudest athletic achievement: Making it to the final four in basketball

How I got my start: Everyone plays basketball in my family, and I grew up playing it.

Future goal: Attend Mount Aloysius 2 + 2 program to obtain my associate’s degree in nursing.

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

