Name: Hannah Platt
School: Shanksville-Stonycreek
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Basketball, softball and soccer
Parents: David and Jody Platt, of Shanksville
Athletic achievements: In basketball, making it to the 2019 PIAA Class A final four, second team all-Somerset County; in softball, District 5 champions, first team all-Somerset County.
Coach’s quote: “Hannah has been a key member of this program since her freshman year. I am proud of her leadership and work ethic throughout the years, and I know she will be successful in the next chapter of her life.” — Shanksville-Stonycreek girls basketball coach Cory Crognale
Favorite subject: Micro
Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”
Favorite book or video game: “The Fault in Our Stars” by John Green
Favorite food: Chocolate
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Show, mathematics
Favorite song: “Better Together” by Luke Combs
Outside interests: Spending time with family and friends
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dog, because they are loyal.
Favorite athletic team: Pitt
Athlete most admired: Kobe Bryant
Most influential person on my athletic career: Cory Crognale
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Halee Smith of Juniata Valley
Proudest athletic achievement: Making it to the final four in basketball
How I got my start: Everyone plays basketball in my family, and I grew up playing it.
Future goal: Attend Mount Aloysius 2 + 2 program to obtain my associate’s degree in nursing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.