Name: Haley Stickle
School: Somerset
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Indoor and outdoor track and field
Parents: Nathanial and Jody Stickle, of Somerset
Athletic achievements: 2019 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference 100- and 300-meter hurdle champion
Coach’s quote: “Haley came to us with a desire to become one of the best hurdlers in the state. As a freshman, she was mentored by senior hurdler Elizabeth Close, who broke the 100 and 300 hurdle school records, qualified for states and continued her track career in college. Haley has spent the past four years training to succeed every time she stepped on the track and compete at the collegiate level. Her hard work and dedication on the track and in the weight room during the offseason led to her breaking Elizabeth’s school record in the 100 hurdles during our first dual meet. Haley is the only senior member of our 400 relay team that were .02 of a second off our school record in their first competition together. She serves as an exceptional role model for her younger teammates of how dedication to the sport can produce exceptional results. Haley did not let COVID-19 stand in her way of preparing to compete. While she missed her junior season, there is plenty of time to end her high school career on a high note. Haley has showed her teammates that a commitment to the program and desire to succeed can take you to the next level. Haley will have a lasting impact on the program as a leader, and we wish her all the best as she heads East Stroudsburg to continue her track career.” — Somerset girls track and field coach J.R. Hemminger
Favorite subject: Math
Favorite movie: “Bad Boys for Life”
Favorite book: “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein
Favorite food: Sushi
Favorite teacher: Mr. Rick Flyte (AP statistics and honors college algebra)
Outside interests: Hiking, reading and traveling
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: I would be an ostrich because they have long legs that allow them to run fast, are very strong and can thrive in a variety of conditions.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Hunter Woodhall
Most influential person on my athletic career: Dave Polcha
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Jane Livingston
Proudest athletic achievement: Staying disciplined and continuing my training through COVID-19. Whatever this season brings, it will be my proudest athletic achievement because I know that I have invested the most time and effort into my training.
How I got my start: My aunt invited me to her track and field camp at Conemaugh Township in sixth grade, which sparked my love of track and field.
Future goal: Earn a PhD in a concentration of public health.
