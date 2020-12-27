Name: Haley Fetterman
School: Conemaugh Township
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sport: Rifle
Parents: Cliff and Beth Fetterman, of Thomas Mills
Athletic achievements: At Conemaugh Township, won the WestPAC title in 2018, 2019 and 2020, WestPAC individual champion in 2019 and 2020, third-place kneeling average in the state 2019-20, perfect prone score, second-place team in smallbore during 2018-19, third-place team in air rifle during 2018-19, third-place team in air rifle during 2019-20, third-place team in smallbore during 2019-20, state prone champions during 2018. At Jerome Sportsman’s junior rifle team, qualifier for USA Shooting Junior Olympics in air rifle in 2019. NRA Sectional first-place team, 4P Junior second-place in DuBois, USA Shooting 2020 State Junior Olympic champions.
Coach’s quote: “Haley is a great young lady that takes the sport of rifle very seriously. She has invested a great deal of time working on the skills necessary to put her among the elite shooters in the state of Pennsylvania. Haley finished No. 11 in the overall three-position competition and No. 3 in the kneeling position at the 2019-20 Smallbore Rifle State Championships. Haley scored a perfect 100 during a match this past season. As a new coach last season; trying to learn my way in shooting; Haley was a big part of my growing as a coach; offering advice, helping to mentor younger shooters and serving as my go-to for communicating with the team. It is my hope that we are able to compete this season so that Haley can showcase her skills during her senior season of high school.” — Conemaugh Township rifle coach Joe Podrebarac
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: “It’s a Wonderful Life”
Favorite book or video game: “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas
Favorite food: Smoked beef brisket sandwich from the Somerset County Fair.
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mrs. Forgas (English)
Favorite song: I can’t choose. I’m a fan of everything from country to R&B and rap.
Outside interests: Hooversville Hayseeders 4-H Club, Jerome Sportsman’s Junior Rifle Team, hanging out with friends and hunting.
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A tiger because they are confident and good leaders.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Athlete most admired: My cousin, Lexi Fetterman, who plays soccer for Pitt-Greensburg.
Most influential person on my athletic career: Coach Brian Spory
Most impressive athletes that you have competed against: Olivia Marisa and Ruby Korenoski
Proudest athletic achievement: Helping win the state prone championship in 2018.
How I got my start: I started practicing during the summer before my freshman year. Rifle made me so frustrated, but I kept practicing to compete against myself.
Future goal: Get a degree in an undecided major.
