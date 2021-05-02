Name: Haley Croyle
School: Forest Hills
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Track and field and basketball
Parents: Jake and Shae Croyle, of South Fork
Athletic achievements: In track and field, seventh-place finisher in the javelin at the 2019 PIAA Class 2A track and field meet; in basketball, four-time District 6 champion, two undefeated regular seasons, 2021 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champions and 2021 PIAA Class 3A semifinalist
Coach’s quote: "I appreciate what Haley did for our track program at Forest Hills and the success she had in throwing the javelin. I am sure she will continue with that success at Robert Morris." — Forest Hills girls track and field coach Tom Hunter
Favorite subject: Sociology
Favorite movie: "Grown Ups"
Favorite book or video game: "Rocket League"
Favorite food: Cheeseburgers
Favorite teacher: Mr. Grove, sociology
Favorite song: "The Good Ones" by Gabby Barrett
Outside interests: Quad riding, fishing and lifting weights
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dog because I could lay around all day and get random bursts of energy and basically do what I want.
Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Athlete most admired: Marlee Zubek
Most influential people on my athletic career: Justin Myers, Carol Cecere and Kaith Stigers
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Alli Campbell, Penn State guard on basketball team
Proudest athletic achievement: Finishing seventh in javelin at the 2019 PIAA Class 2A track and field meet
How I got my start: I played baseball as a pitcher since I was 8, then went on to track and field to initially run. One meet, I decided to pick up a javelin for the first time and throw because I wasn’t feeling good to run. I got third place in that meet and that’s where the javelin journey began.
Future goal: Go to Robert Morris University to major in sports psychology and throw javelin on the track and field team. My goal is to be a sports psychologist for a professional NBA or NFL team.
