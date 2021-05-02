Name: Haley Croyle

School: Forest Hills

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Track and field and basketball

Parents: Jake and Shae Croyle, of South Fork

Athletic achievements: In track and field, seventh-place finisher in the javelin at the 2019 PIAA Class 2A track and field meet; in basketball, four-time District 6 champion, two undefeated regular seasons, 2021 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference champions and 2021 PIAA Class 3A semifinalist

Coach’s quote: "I appreciate what Haley did for our track program at Forest Hills and the success she had in throwing the javelin. I am sure she will continue with that success at Robert Morris." — Forest Hills girls track and field coach Tom Hunter

Favorite subject: Sociology

Favorite movie: "Grown Ups"

Favorite book or video game: "Rocket League"

Favorite food: Cheeseburgers

Favorite teacher: Mr. Grove, sociology

Favorite song: "The Good Ones" by Gabby Barrett

Outside interests: Quad riding, fishing and lifting weights

If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A dog because I could lay around all day and get random bursts of energy and basically do what I want.

Favorite athletic team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Athlete most admired: Marlee Zubek

Most influential people on my athletic career: Justin Myers, Carol Cecere and Kaith Stigers

Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Alli Campbell, Penn State guard on basketball team

Proudest athletic achievement: Finishing seventh in javelin at the 2019 PIAA Class 2A track and field meet

How I got my start: I played baseball as a pitcher since I was 8, then went on to track and field to initially run. One meet, I decided to pick up a javelin for the first time and throw because I wasn’t feeling good to run. I got third place in that meet and that’s where the javelin journey began.

Future goal: Go to Robert Morris University to major in sports psychology and throw javelin on the track and field team. My goal is to be a sports psychologist for a professional NBA or NFL team.

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you