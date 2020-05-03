Name: Haley Bicko

School: Greater Johnstown

Age: 18

Grade: 12

Sports: Softball and soccer

Parents: Rick and Lisa Bicko, of Johnstown

Athletic achievements: Three-year letterwinner in softball; four-year letterwinner in soccer; LHAC all-conference soccer team 2019

Coach’s quote: “Haley is our leadoff hitter and has pitched and played shortstop since her freshman year. She is a captain of the softball and soccer teams, and a leader both on and off the field. With her success in the classroom and on the softball diamond, I believe it will be a smooth transition at the next level at St. Vincent College.” — Greater Johnstown softball coach Rick Bicko

Favorite subject: Science

Favorite movie: “The Hunger Games”

Favorite book: “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” by Jenny Han

Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese

Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Malcolm, calculus

Favorite song: “Circles” by Post Malone

Outside interests: Participating in high school musicals, playing soccer, crafting and hanging out with friends.

If you were an animal, what would you be and why: A leopard, because they are fast and agile but still very powerful.

Favorite athletic team: University of Tennessee softball

Athlete most admired: My sister, Tara

Most influential person on athletic career: My father, Rick

Most impressive athlete competed against: St. Francis softball player Rachel Marsden

Proudest athletic achievement: Throwing two no-hitters in high school last season.

How I got my start: Playing 10U softball at GJYL and Keystone Raptors 10U travel team.

Future goal: Attend St. Vincent College majoring in psychology and playing softball

Cory Isenberg is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5080.​ Follow her on Twitter @CoryIsenbergTD.

