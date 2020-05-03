Name: Haley Bicko
School: Greater Johnstown
Age: 18
Grade: 12
Sports: Softball and soccer
Parents: Rick and Lisa Bicko, of Johnstown
Athletic achievements: Three-year letterwinner in softball; four-year letterwinner in soccer; LHAC all-conference soccer team 2019
Coach’s quote: “Haley is our leadoff hitter and has pitched and played shortstop since her freshman year. She is a captain of the softball and soccer teams, and a leader both on and off the field. With her success in the classroom and on the softball diamond, I believe it will be a smooth transition at the next level at St. Vincent College.” — Greater Johnstown softball coach Rick Bicko
Favorite subject: Science
Favorite movie: “The Hunger Games”
Favorite book: “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” by Jenny Han
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Mr. Malcolm, calculus
Favorite song: “Circles” by Post Malone
Outside interests: Participating in high school musicals, playing soccer, crafting and hanging out with friends.
If you were an animal, what would you be and why: A leopard, because they are fast and agile but still very powerful.
Favorite athletic team: University of Tennessee softball
Athlete most admired: My sister, Tara
Most influential person on athletic career: My father, Rick
Most impressive athlete competed against: St. Francis softball player Rachel Marsden
Proudest athletic achievement: Throwing two no-hitters in high school last season.
How I got my start: Playing 10U softball at GJYL and Keystone Raptors 10U travel team.
Future goal: Attend St. Vincent College majoring in psychology and playing softball
