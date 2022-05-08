Name: Hailey Rios
School: Somerset Area
Age: 17
Grade: 12
Sports: Track and field
Parents: Michael and Bessie Marple, of Somerset
Athletic achievements: In track and field, third-place finisher in the long jump at the 2022 Penn Relays, took fourth place at the 2022 indoor state track and field meet, 2021 District 5-6 Class 3A champion in the 100 and 200 meters and school record holder in the 100, 200, long jump and 400 relay.
Coach's quote: "Hailey is the type of athlete every coach dreams of having. She devoted the past four years to the sport, spending countless hours on the track and in the fitness center with our strength and conditioning/sprint coach Dave Polcha. She has set four school records here at Somerset, and recently placed third in the high school girls long jump competition at the Penn Relays against the best athletes in the nation. Hailey serves as a great role model for her teammates and her success is a testament to her hard work and dedication. We wish her all the best as she continues her career at the collegiate level." – Somerset girls track and field coach James Hemminger
Favorite subject: History
Favorite movie: "Freedom Writers"
Favorite book: "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas
Favorite food: Anything seafood
Favorite teacher (and what they teach): Ms. Robley, poetry and English
Favorite song: "Bet On It" from "High School Musical 2"
Outside interests: Drive around and go on hikes
If you were an animal, what animal would you be and why?: A flying squirrel because it's a squirrel that flies.
Favorite athletic team: Connecticut Suns in the WNBA
Athlete most admired: United States Olympic long jumper Tara Davis
Most influential person on my athletic career: My coach, Dave Polcha
Most impressive athlete that you have competed against: Friends' Central High School sophomore Avery Lewis
Proudest athletic achievement: Getting the opportunity to jump and sprint at the 2022 Penn Relays.
How I got my start: I joined the track team in ninth grade just because my older brother, Tyler, did it. Dave Polcha just saw potential and recruited me to practice year-round since then.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.